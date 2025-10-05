Dana White shares update on Jon Jones after brother's passing: "These things are never easy"

Dana White recently opened up about Jon Jones' brother passing away, offering condolences to the former UFC two-division champion and his family during this difficult period.

Ad

Arthur, who was the elder brother of Jones, passed away on Friday at the young age of 39. Notably, Arthur was an NFL superstar, winning Super Bowl 47 with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013. However, the cause of his death has yet to be announced.

During the UFC 320 post-fight press conference, when asked if he had spoken with Jones since the unfortunate news, White responded by expressing his sadness:

''Yeah, I have talked to him [Jon Jones] a few times. I mean, most of you probably interacted at one point or another with Arthur. He was such a great guy. And when somebody passes away like that in their sleep so young, not even 40 years old yet, it's brutal. I think that conversations I've had with Jon, I think he's handling it pretty well. You know, these things are never easy.''

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Dana White's comments below (12:15):

Ad

Many UFC superstars, including Conor McGregor, Alex Pereira, and Tom Aspinall, paid respect to Arthur. Notably, following his 205-pound title win at UFC 320, Pereira requested that everyone at the T-Mobile Arena observe a moment of silence, which caught the attention of Jones.

Notably, during an interview with Ketone-IQ last year, Jones discussed his special bond with his brothers:

''I grew up in a really athletic family. Both of my brothers, everyone knew they were going to be in the NFL by the time they were in college. I pretty much just wanted to keep up with the Joneses. So, I literally joined the jiu-jitsu school, and my jiu-jitsu teacher believed I had some great potential to be a really good martial artist. I’m glad I listened to him because, fast forward, I had a really great career.'' [1:35 of the interview]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More