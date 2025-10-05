Dana White shares update on Jon Jones after brother's passing: "These things are never easy"

Dana White recently opened up about Jon Jones' brother passing away, offering condolences to the former UFC two-division champion and his family during this difficult period.
Arthur, who was the elder brother of Jones, passed away on Friday at the young age of 39. Notably, Arthur was an NFL superstar, winning Super Bowl 47 with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013. However, the cause of his death has yet to be announced.
During the UFC 320 post-fight press conference, when asked if he had spoken with Jones since the unfortunate news, White responded by expressing his sadness:
''Yeah, I have talked to him [Jon Jones] a few times. I mean, most of you probably interacted at one point or another with Arthur. He was such a great guy. And when somebody passes away like that in their sleep so young, not even 40 years old yet, it's brutal. I think that conversations I've had with Jon, I think he's handling it pretty well. You know, these things are never easy.''
Check out Dana White's comments below (12:15):
Many UFC superstars, including Conor McGregor, Alex Pereira, and Tom Aspinall, paid respect to Arthur. Notably, following his 205-pound title win at UFC 320, Pereira requested that everyone at the T-Mobile Arena observe a moment of silence, which caught the attention of Jones.
Notably, during an interview with Ketone-IQ last year, Jones discussed his special bond with his brothers:
''I grew up in a really athletic family. Both of my brothers, everyone knew they were going to be in the NFL by the time they were in college. I pretty much just wanted to keep up with the Joneses. So, I literally joined the jiu-jitsu school, and my jiu-jitsu teacher believed I had some great potential to be a really good martial artist. I’m glad I listened to him because, fast forward, I had a really great career.'' [1:35 of the interview]
