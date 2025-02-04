Dana White sheds light on rumors claiming that he was reading a statement from TKO bosses while recently addressing Bryce Mitchell controversy

Dana White is not your run-of-the-mill kind of CEO. The UFC head honcho is cut from a different cloth. His no-nonsense approach to business and unfiltered opinions don't just make him an effective CEO, but also a charismatic figure in the sport.

The 55-year-old recently went off on UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell for his controversial comments on World War II. Mitchell, a constant source of controversy for his far-right sentiments and conspiracy theories, recently denied the Holocaust ever existed, stating that H*tler was a "good guy."

Dana White went off on 'Thug Nasty' during a post-event presser for Power Slap, calling him "one of the dumbest" human beings. When asked by Tucker Carlson in a later interview if he ever uses a PR team to write his press conference speeches or does his superiors at TKO Group ever influence his words, White said:

"My head of PR, she's brilliant and I respect her very much but it's not like, the other night, when I found out what Bryce Mitchell has said, it's not like we got a bunch of lawyers on the phone. You know what I did? I got on Google, I started looking up 'World War II', and [reminded] Bryce Mitchell what a piece of sh*t H*tler was."

He added:

"I don't ever read canned statements. Nobody writes anything for me and lawyers are never involved whe I go out and speak."

Listen to Dana White here:

What did Dana White say about Bryce Mitchell's H*tler comments?

At Power Slap 11's post-event presser, Dana White addressed Bryce Mitchell's controversial comments, which he said during the first episode of his podcast, ArkanSanity, on YouTube. You can tell that the UFC president was ready to demolish Mitchell when he had a piece of paper filled with World War II facts ready in front of him.

White opened with:

"I've heard a lot of dumb, ignorant sh*t in my day, but this one's probably the worst."

He went on to enumerate some of the horrible number of deaths attributed to H*tler during World War II, saying that he's "one of the most disgusting and evil human beings" in history.

However, White reiterated that Mitchell won't face punishment from the UFC for his comments. He said:

"I could probably go for ten minutes talking about how dumb Bryce Mitchell is... But that's the world that we live in now. Dumb people - people who are really stupid and really ignorant - can have a voice. We don't have to agree with it, we don't have to like it. I'm giving you mine and the UFC's position on what he had to say."

Listen to Dana White's full speech here:

