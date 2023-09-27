Dana White sheds light on whether Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett is a mismatch 

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson is set to take on the division's latest sensation, Paddy Pimblett, at the closing pay-per-view event of the year, UFC 296.

There have been a multitude of comments from mixed martial arts fans and experts alike questioning the matchmaking for the lightweight bout. Pimblett is undefeated in his UFC career, while Ferguson is staring down the barrel after six straight losses inside the octagon.

UFC president Dana White was asked for his thoughts on the fight during a recent press conference. He defended the matchmaking, labeling it 'perfect timing' and an exciting fight:

“I agree with you because I think a lot of people think that Paddy is unproven and I think a lot of people feel like this is a fight that Tony isn’t in deep water, like he’s been in his last several fights. I think the matchmaking and the timing on this fight is excellent and couldn’t be more perfect."

White also believes Tony Ferguson has more to offer despite an abysmal streak of results. He argued that 'El Cucuy' has continued to perform up until the closing stages in each of his recent octagon appearances.:

"You know, if you look at Tony’s last few fights that he’s fought, he looked damn good before the Chandler finish you know, and every fight that he’s fought in the last two of three fights, he looked damn good right up until the end. So it’s a fun, interesting fight with two fun and interesting characters.”

Check out Dana White's full comments below:

Michael Bisping believes Tony Ferguson is 'still a dangerous man', warns Paddy Pimblett of 'lose-lose' situation

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping shared in Dana White's belief in Tony Ferguson's abilities in spite of what his recent results suggest.

Bisping spoke in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel and reiterated what Ferguson offers. He also stated that a Paddy Pimblett victory may not be regarded highly, with fans potentially putting it down to Ferguson's waning performances.

Bisping said:

"At 39 years old, yeah, of course he’s taken a lot of damage. But he also has a lot of experience. And against Bobby Green, he was doing okay... Ferguson is still a dangerous man, make no mistake about that. And it’s a really, really tough spot for Paddy Pimblett. It’s a lose-lose. Already there’s people out there talking sh*t, saying, ‘They’ve just given Paddy somebody easy.’"

Check out Bisping's full comments below [4:14]: