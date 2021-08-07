Watch: Dana White shows off his personal basketball court and swanky accommodation in the Post Oak Hotel, Houston, ahead of UFC 265

UFC president Dana White has shown off his incredible Houston hotel room ahead of UFC 265.

Back at the start of the year, fans were amazed when Dana White unveiled his fantastic accommodation in Abu Dhabi as part of Fight Island. The people of the United Arab Emirates quite clearly looked after him very well. Now, a trend seems to be emerging with different cities wanting to impress Dana White whenever he brings the Ultimate Fighting Championship to town.

The rise of Dana White

Based on this video, it’s safe to say Houston - and the Post Oak Hotel - have managed to achieve that goal pretty nicely.

From the actual room to the bells and whistles associated with it, there’s no way of getting around the fact that Dana White has made it big in the last few years. Some will say that’s due to hard work and dedication while others rightly believe the sale of the company helped massively. Many will also point towards the fighter pay issues that continue to hang over the UFC like a bad smell.

It doesn’t seem as if Dana White himself is all too concerned about his fighters not receiving the money that many believe they are owed. However, within the wider spectrum of the mixed martial arts community, there are some big questions that need to be answered in order to appease those who are critical of Dana White.

Dana White after giving the 50k bonus to prelim fighters, so they don't have to declare bankruptcy pic.twitter.com/YRDvV1uCiN — Stockton Kangaroo 🦘🥊🏝 (@StcktnKangaroo) August 2, 2021

He has a basketball court, a bar, endless treats and games, you name it and Dana White is probably in possession of it in this video.

The man is going to do what he’s going to do, as we all know, and unless there’s some kind of hand forced by the fighters, this is going to continue. A union has been pinpointed as one of the best routes forward if the UFC is going to be bested in this debate. However, that movement alone is going to take a substantial amount of time to get off the ground.

Dana White is a lot of things, but an idiot isn’t one of them.

