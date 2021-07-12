Watch: UFC releases first promo for UFC 265

The UFC has released the first promo for the UFC 265 pay-per-view, which is scheduled to take place on August 7 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The promo for the UFC's PPV features stars from the night's main and co-main events.

UFC 265 will be headlined by an interim heavyweight title fight between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane. Meanwhile, Juliana Pena will challenge Amanda Nunes for the UFC women's bantamweight title in the co-main event.

Take a look at the first UFC 265 promo featuring stars from both title fights.

Derrick Lewis was initially expected to challenge UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou for his first title defense. However, the match never came to fruition as Ngannou wasn't ready to fight at UFC 265.

Instead, the UFC booked an interim title fight between Lewis and rising heavyweight contender Gane, who has a perfect 9-0 record. Lewis is riding a four-fight winning streak that includes back-to-back second-round knockouts in his last two outings.

Two-division champion Amanda Nunes will return to 135 pounds to defend her strap against Juliana Pena at the PPV. The Brazilian is currently on a spectacular 12-fight winning streak that includes seven title defenses.

Pena, on the other hand, has gone 2-1 over the past three years and is currently ranked sixth on the women's bantamweight ladder. 'The Venezuelan Vixen' earned a third-round submission victory over Sara McMann in her most recent outing at UFC 257.

Other fights at UFC 265

L’affiche officielle de l’#UFC265 avec @Ciryl_Gane est maintenant disponible en français ! 🇫🇷



📺📲 Samedi 7 août en direct sur @RMCsport 2. pic.twitter.com/vRxoYWXSb6 — UFC France 🇫🇷 (@UFCFRA) July 10, 2021

The UFC 265 main card will also feature an exciting bantamweight scrap between former 145-pound champion Jose Aldo and his compatriot Pedro Munhoz.

Another interesting scrap between welterweight contenders Michael Chiesa and Vicente Luque is also expected to take place on the main card.

Also on the card is Ode Osbourne, who will make his promotional debut in a short-notice matchup against former RIZIN champion Manel Kape. Osbourne was matched up against Kape after his scheduled opponent Amir Albazi withdrew from the contest.

The most recent addition to the UFC 265 fight card is a lightweight bout between Rafael Fiziev and Bobby Green. While the matchup was first reported by ESPN's Brett Okamoto, the UFC is yet to officially confirm the bout.

