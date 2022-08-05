"F*** him" - Dana White reacts to Bob Arum extending 'olive branch' by showing interest in Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

Dana White has consistently shut down talk of any potential interest in a crossover bout between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury. The UFC heavyweight champion has been involved in a feud with the promotion regarding his contract and pay for the past many months. Amidst it all, he has expressed his desire to fight the WBC heavyweight champion in a special hybrid rules fight.

After his last fight against Dillian Whyte, Fury invited 'The Predator' into the ring to help promote the potential fight. It was a highly respectful interaction between the two giants and a move that surprised many.

Legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum recently voiced his interest in making this fight happen "with or without the UFC." The 90-year-old is excited about the bout, which he believes could be a massive event.

In a recent interaction with Fight Hype, Dana White was asked about Arum seemingly extending an olive branch to work together. The UFC honcho said:

"Oh yeah yeah he wants to fight... F**k him. F**k him... But I cannot deny that he's one of the all-time greats."

Arum's name came up during a conversation about Jake Paul's canceled bout with Hasim Rahman Jr. White said that Paul needs to get a real promoter behind him, as opposed to UFC's ex-CFO Nakisa Bidarian.

Watch the video below:

Dana White has refused to align with boxing after Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather

The UFC president joined forces with Showtime Boxing and Stephen Espinoza for what became one of the biggest fights in boxing history, Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather.

Billed as 'The Money Fight', the historic bout saw Mayweather come out of retirement to take on the UFC's two-division champion in a contest that took the world by storm.

Despite the event being a huge success and sitting at the No.2 spot for all-time pay-per-view sales, Dana White has dismissed any future collaborations with boxing. The UFC honcho has been vocal about his disdain for UFC fighters wanting to box.

Georges St-Pierre was reportedly not allowed to box Oscar De La Hoya for a charity bout. Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury could be a potential pay-per-view monster, but White has been adamant that he wants no part of it.

Ngannou, on his part, has claimed he will not renew his contract with the UFC unless a bout with Fury is part of the deal.

Watch Dana White express his disdain for crossover fights below:

