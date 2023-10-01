Dana White takes fresh dig at Stephen Espinoza after ONE Championship production mishap

Dana White has continued to fire shots at Stephen Espinoza amid their ongoing war of words. The UFC president has taken aim at the Showtime Sports president and the network several times over recent weeks.

White stated that the production quality of the network was sub-par and responded to rumors that Showtime could be leaving boxing by stating, "It's about time."

Stephen Espinoza fired back at Dana White, labeling his attack as "grade school," and boasted that the UFC has never recorded a live gate of $20 million, whereas Showtime has recorded three gates of that size in 2023.

Espinoza also believes that White feels threatened because the Showtime president is "telling the truth" about the UFC's live gate numbers.

Dana White recently took to X (formerly Twitter) where he took aim at Espinoza once more. The UFC president responded to a video of a recent production mishap at ONE Fight Night 14, where a man delivering coffees was mistakenly shown on the big screen. White wrote:

"Espinoza has taken over production for One FC."

Dana White is not the only prominent UFC figure to have an issue with Stephen Espinoza. Former two-division champion Conor McGregor has also taken aim at the Showtime president in the past. 'The Notorious' blasted Espinoza during a pre-fight press conference for his clash with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017.

Eddie Hearn shares hilarious reaction to Dana White-Stephen Espinoza spat

Eddie Hearn, chairman of Matchroom Sport, appears to have sided with Dana White amid his war of words with Stephen Espinoza.

Hearn and Espinoza share a competitive rivalry of their own, given they work in the same industry, and it seems that the Matchroom chairman predicted the downfall of Showtime.

Unlike White, Eddie Hearn did not think that it was a positive thing that Showtime was reportedly likely to leave the sport of boxing. But he nonetheless seemed to agree with the UFC president's hammering of Espinoza.

During an interview with iFL TV, Hearn was asked to share his thoughts on the spat between White and Espinoza. He said:

"My guy Dana White!"

Hearn continued:

"There was a guy, I think his name was Nostradamus, he predicted that Showtime would leave the boxing business a couple of years ago. Now, he's a smart guy, he's ahead of his time, he was a year or so out 'cause [Showtime] really held on. Look it up, Nostradamus a.k.a. Eduardinho Hearn. I told you. This business, you can have a great schedule and you can do all this. But if the numbers don't work the people at the top don't care about the schedule, they care about the bottom line."

