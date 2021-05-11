Dana White talks about what happens if Conor McGregor loses to Dustin Poirier in trilogy fight at UFC 264

UFC president Dana White has revealed what would be next for Conor McGregor if he ends up losing to Dustin Poirier once again in their upcoming trilogy fight.

During his recent interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, White suggested he's got no clue what will happen to Conor McGregor if he ends up losing to 'The Diamond' yet again. White added that it would depend on how the fight between McGregor and Poirier plays out at UFC 264, and the question needs to be asked after the pay-per-view.

"I have no clue. I mean, you have to see how the fight's play out first before you can answer those type of questions. You gotta ask me that question after that fight happens."

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor will aim to avenge his recent loss to Dustin Poirier. 'Notorious' suffered the first KO/TKO loss of his career when Poirier stopped the former at UFC 257 on Fight Island.

You can watch Dana White's interview with Brett Okamoto below:

McGregor will be competing in his first-ever trilogy fight against Poirier at UFC 264. 'Notorious' beat 'The Diamond' seven years ago in a featherweight bout at UFC 178. However, McGregor was unable to replicate another dominant win over Poirier at UFC 257 in January 2021.

'Notorious' is aiming to be at his absolute best heading into Las Vegas for UFC 264. Especially following the donation drama between McGregor and Poirier, fans expect the Irishman to live up to his words of "No more Mr. Nice Guy."

Conor McGregor will return to the octagon at UFC 264:

'Notorious' will return to the octagon at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier in a huge trilogy fight between the two. The event is scheduled for July 10th and will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The PPV will mark the UFC's return to arenas in Las Vegas with capacity crowds.

The winner of McGregor vs. Poirier 3 is expected to face the winner of the UFC 262 main event, where Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira will fight for the vacant lightweight title. Dustin Poirier is currently the number one ranked lightweight in the world. However, if Conor McGregor beats him, 'Notorious' will face the champion later this year. The Irishman has indicated that he would like to fight multiple times in 2021.

July 10th I will do this absolutely flawlessly. We have these clowns sussed and fully! 🤡 🤡 🤡 💣

They wanna play a game of tactics?

No problem, see you in there.

You’ve awoken a beast.

A beast with the backing of a much higher power!

Say your prayers 🙏 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 6, 2021