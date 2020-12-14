Ciryl Gane produced yet another impressive performance in UFC after snatching a win against former Heavyweight champion, Junior Dos Santos.

The 30-year-old French fighter displayed his athleticism right out of the gate with some nasty leg kicks to Dos Santos, and it only took him less than two rounds to earn the biggest victory of his career.

However, the fight culminated amid some drama after Dos Santos claimed that the elbow strike that brought him down was an illegal one. The referee didn't seem to agree with him and Gane was awarded the victory.

Dana White gives his take on the finish to the Gane-Dos Santos fight

Speaking to the reporters at the press conference, UFC President Dana White gave his opinion on what he thinks about Junior Dos Santos' claim.

White asserted that he does not think the elbow strike was illegal. He said that Ciryl Gane had caught Dos Santos with some punches which forced the latter to turn his back on the 30-year-old, following which, the Frenchman landed an elbow which folded the Brazilian on the mat.

"What I saw was Junior had gotten hurt, he got rocked, and he was almost walking away and turning his back to him (Ciryl Gane), and Ciryl was throwing shots at him, and then threw an elbow. I mean they were squared up. You turned your back and he caught you in the back of your head," said White.

What's next for Ciryl Gane and Junior Dos Santos?

Ciryl Gane cruised to his fourth successive victory in UFC and also extended his unbeaten MMA record which stands at 7-0. The 30-year-old is likely to catapult his way up the heavyweight rankings as he got the better of his No.7 ranked opponent, and the Frenchmen will certainly face a tougher challenge in his next outing.

Ciryl Gane now goes 7-0 and scores the biggest win of his career after finishing former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos! 🙌#UFC256 pic.twitter.com/dLSFkBe6q6 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Junior Dos Santos has succumbed to his fourth succesive defeat. At the press conference, Dana White also made it clear that the Brazilian fighter must reconsider his future.

With four straight devastating losses under his belt, it is likely that the 36-year-old Brazilian may have fought for the last time in UFC.