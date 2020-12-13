Dana White wants Junior dos Santos to reconsider his future, believes Tony Ferguson will stick around

At UFC 256, veteran heavyweight Junior dos Santos suffered his fourth loss in a row. With his latest defeat being against Ciryl Gane, UFC President Dana White now believes that dos Santos will have to reconsider his future.

When asked a similar question in regards to Tony Ferguson, White mentioned that El Cucuy needs to figure out his gameplan for 2021. However, the UFC President believes that the lightweight veteran won't retire anytime soon.

Dana White gives his take on Junior dos Santos and Tony Ferguson's future

UFC President Dana White believes that former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos might start looking into his future with the fight game in general and not just the UFC. With the promotion set to cut 60 fighters before the end of 2020, JDS might end up on the same route as Yoel Romero and be on his way out of the UFC.

However, when asked about the future of Tony Ferguson, the UFC President claimed that the former interim lightweight champion will have to think about his gameplan. The UFC President certainly doesn't believe that Ferguson will retire anytime soon or make "any crazy decisions" as White mentioned.

"I mean Tony's a guy that's gotta go take some time. Figure out what he wants to do, what's his gameplan for 2021. You know I think Tony is still couple of fights away from making any crazy decisions like that."- said Dana White.

The loss to Charles Oliveira was Tony Ferguson's second straight defeat in a row. In the fight prior to UFC 256, Ferguson lost to Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title. It now remains to be seen what plans the UFC has in store for Ferguson in 2021.

That being said, the UFC lightweight division remains as stacked as ever and there could be a few exciting options for Ferguson for his next fight. However, as far as Junior dos Santos is concerned, the former UFC heavyweight champion could be on his way out of the UFC.