Dana White trolling Bruce Buffer for wearing a mask on flight backfires - It's 2023, everything's fine/Why we still at the Apex then?

Dana White has seemingly taken a jibe at longtime acquaintance and UFC announcer Bruce Buffer after the latter wore a mask on an airplane. However, White's shot at Buffer appears to have backfired, with many in the MMA community criticizing the UFC boss for his comments.

Combat sports journo Jed I. Goodman posted a tweet earlier today, which featured a supposed screenshot from Dana White's Instagram Stories. The screenshot comprised a photo of a masked Bruce Buffer, alongside a caption added by White wherein the latter shamed Buffer for wearing a mask on a flight.

White insinuated that with most people being vaccinated against COVID-19 and the pandemic being under control, masks aren't necessary anymore. The UFC president wrote:

"I gotta talk to my guy. He hasn't heard it's 2023, and everything's fine."

Several fans lambasted White for his comments regarding 'The Veteran Voice of the Octagon.' Some Twitter users opined that wearing a mask in public places could help an individual protect themselves from potentially transmissible diseases and ensure that a sick person doesn't transmit their illness to others.

Additionally, one fan highlighted that despite COVID-related travel restrictions having been relaxed, the UFC is still holding some events behind closed doors at the Apex in Las Vegas:

"Why we still at the apex then?"

SPG @SletKentDome @jedigoodman Why we still at the apex then? @jedigoodman Why we still at the apex then?

GoGo @tagg_george @jedigoodman I truly believe if you have a cold and have to be out and about, you don’t have to but it’s respectful to wear a mask so you don’t spread germs when you talk or sneeze or cough and give it to someone else. No one likes to catch a cold from germs in the air. @jedigoodman I truly believe if you have a cold and have to be out and about, you don’t have to but it’s respectful to wear a mask so you don’t spread germs when you talk or sneeze or cough and give it to someone else. No one likes to catch a cold from germs in the air.

GoGo @tagg_george @zeke_mvp @jedigoodman One thing I do now is always have purel in my car and immediate put it on my hands coming back from anywhere I go. I’m also aware of not touching my face a lot like I used to. I don’t wear masks though but if I had a cold and sneezing etc, I’d probably mask up inly entering areas… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @zeke_mvp @jedigoodman One thing I do now is always have purel in my car and immediate put it on my hands coming back from anywhere I go. I’m also aware of not touching my face a lot like I used to. I don’t wear masks though but if I had a cold and sneezing etc, I’d probably mask up inly entering areas… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Some fans emphasized that masks were used way before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc around the world in 2020. Meanwhile, others noted that people like White are inexplicably perturbed by others wearing masks.

"People acting like masks were invented in 2020 lol"

Dustin @dustinjkent @jedigoodman These people are so pressed by the very sight of anyone wearing a mask. It’s incredible. Who cares? @jedigoodman These people are so pressed by the very sight of anyone wearing a mask. It’s incredible. Who cares?

Additionally, some fans criticized White and the UFC, claiming that the organization still doesn't pay fighters well despite it being 2023. Others mocked White for flying commercial class. One fan tweeted:

"Dana’s such a loser"

Bobby Holmes @fikisakoj @jedigoodman Lmfao it’s 2023 the UFC is worth 12billy and Dana White is flying commercial @jedigoodman Lmfao it’s 2023 the UFC is worth 12billy and Dana White is flying commercial

Andy Dawson @A_Dawsonn @jedigoodman Dana hasn’t heard it’s 2023 and the majority of his fighters are still being paid dirt @jedigoodman Dana hasn’t heard it’s 2023 and the majority of his fighters are still being paid dirt

Some fans criticized White for bullying people who choose to wear masks. Besides, one fan offered a rather humorous take on the situation and wrote:

"So the dude might want to reduce the amount of airplane farts he’s breathing in, can’t blame him"

BaconGregor @BaconGregor @jedigoodman So the dude might want to reduce the amount of airplane farts he’s breathing in, can’t blame him @jedigoodman So the dude might want to reduce the amount of airplane farts he’s breathing in, can’t blame him

Keith @klarrimore @jedigoodman It didn't think it was right when the masking overlords publicly shamed those who didn't mask at every moment. I also don't think it's right to do the same to people who are still choosing to mask now. @jedigoodman It didn't think it was right when the masking overlords publicly shamed those who didn't mask at every moment. I also don't think it's right to do the same to people who are still choosing to mask now.

Other Twitter users defended Buffer by implying that he's wearing a mask to avoid throat ailments and protect his voice:

"His voice is his job he can’t afford to get sick lol"

Geary_Is_Herey ⚙️⚙️ @geargolem75 @jedigoodman His voice is his job he can’t afford to get sick lol @jedigoodman His voice is his job he can’t afford to get sick lol

Its a very small price to pay to go down in history as the GOAT “ring” announcer. @jedigoodman Theres few things he needs to avoid to secure a quality voice, and not getting a cold is one of them.Its a very small price to pay to go down in history as the GOAT “ring” announcer. @jedigoodman Theres few things he needs to avoid to secure a quality voice, and not getting a cold is one of them.Its a very small price to pay to go down in history as the GOAT “ring” announcer.

Dana White on the UFC stopping COVID-19 testing and the use of masks

Back in 2020 at the peak of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Dana White and the UFC drew considerable condemnation from certain sections of the socio-political realm.

White has often spoken about the same and explained that the condemnation was because the UFC was among the first major sports organizations in the world to resume live events amid the pandemic. Most of the events were held at the UFC Apex without fans in attendance, while events with fans eventually resumed from April 2021.

In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show last year, Dana White addressed the lengths that the UFC went to so as to provide a livelihood for its athletes and entertainment for MMA fans. The UFC carefully crafted bio-secure bubbles -- prohibiting entry of anyone other than fighters, a limited number of team members, and UFC personnel.

Moreover, fighters and other people in the bubble were consistently tested for COVID-19. On that note, speaking to Pat McAfee in May 2022, Dana White revealed that the UFC had finally stopped testing for COVID-19 and didn't need anyone to wear masks anymore. White said:

"No, we're not testing for COVID anymore. We're not wearing masks, we're not doing any of that sh*t."

Check out White's comments in the video below:

