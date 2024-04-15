Dana White wants former double champion to unretire for mega-fight with UFC 300 winner

Dana White has shared his opinions on a former two-division champion's potential comeback for a major matchup with a big winner from the recently concluded UFC 300 event.

The historic UFC 300 event took place this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event included 13 fights across seven weight classes, featuring 11 current and former champions.

Kayla Harrison made her eagerly anticipated UFC debut on the preliminary card of UFC 300 against former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm, following five years of domination in the PFL.

Harrison dominated Holm in round one by using elbows in ground-and-pound situations. The latter's luck worsened in round two when Harrison, with no signs of weariness, used a powerful head kick to set herself up for a double-leg takedown.

After escaping a standing guillotine attempt, Holm was flattened out and forced to submit with a rear-naked choke.

Soon after, former UFC double champion Amanda Nunes posted a video on social media reacting to Harrison's convincing submission victory against Holm at UFC 300, prompting speculation that she may be making a comeback.

During the post-fight press conference, the UFC CEO expressed his thoughts on the aforementioned reaction. White finds it appealing that the two will eventually clash. He said:

''I love Amanda. Amanda and I have an incredible relationship. I think that she’s the GOAT in all combat sports female. So if Kayla can go in there and win a title, it would absolutely be fun to see her come back and try to grab it.”

Harrison had already expressed her desire to compete against Nunes in the UFC.

Kayla Harrison outlines future plans after UFC 300 win

Kayla Harrison passed her initial octagon test with flying colors, as she dominated former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm, securing the rear naked choke in the second round at UFC 300.

Following the win, Harrison spoke to Joe Rogan and expressed her desire for a bantamweight title shot in her next bout, aiming to become the 135-pound champion by year's end.

Harrison said:

''I want my title next, that's what I came over here for one thing and one thing only. So I don't care if it's Raquel, I don't care if it's Juliana, by the end of the year I will be UFC champion.''

