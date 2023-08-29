Danial Williams understands difficulty of capturing world title: “Things you really worked for aren’t going to be easy”

ONE Championship's resident man of action Danial Williams is finally getting a world title shot in his natural weight class. 'Mini T', who has been going through different weight classes and martial arts in ONE Championship, will be at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6 to challenge Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.

The stacked card goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Williams debuted in ONE Championship in 2021 and has competed in Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA. He also bounced between 125-pound and 135-pound weight classes. Finally, he'll get to fight for a world title at 125 pounds, a weight class that's most optimal for his size.

On his monumental task ahead of him, Danial Williams told Sportskeeda MMA:

"Never giving up, man, just knowing that it's not going to be easy, like, things you really worked hard for aren't going to be easy, otherwise everyone would do it. So the main thing was just never ever giving up."

If there's anyone who represents the phrase "never giving up" so perfectly, it's Danial Williams. You'd easily understand this if you watch even just one of his fights. The Thai-Aussie berzerker doesn't seem to know how to take a step backward.

His two high-profile fights in ONE Championship exemplified tremendous courage under heavy fire. Despite losing his bout with Rodtang Jitmuangnon in his promotional debut, the epic clash won Fight of the Year in 2021. It still stands as one of the very best in the promotion today.

In his first world title shot, Danial Williams filled in for an injured Rodtang at the last minute to face Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title back in March. Despite not having ample time to prepare, 'Mini T' gave 'The Kicking Machine' a worthy challenge despite getting finished in the third round.

Here's to hoping that third time's the charm for the fighting Aussie. ONE Fight Night 15 will feature three world title matchups, which can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.