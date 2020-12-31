Daniel Cormier backs nemesis Jon Jones for instant heavyweight title shot

Daniel Cormier may not be Jon Jones' biggest fan, but he believes that his rival deserves an instant shot at the UFC heavyweight title.

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier was recently a guest on South China Morning Post MMA's Post Fight YouTube show. There, DC shared his thoughts on former long-time rival Jon Jones potentially getting an instant opportunity at heavyweight gold.

Speaking to show hosts Nick Atkin and Jhon Hyon Ko, Daniel Cormier said that Jones' accomplishments have earned him an immediate title shot against UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic:

"I think he’s gonna get a title fight, and I don’t see anything wrong with that. You know, I think that for all that he’s accomplished over the course of his career, if anyone is deserving of an immediate title shot, it’s Jon Jones."

Jon Jones is without a doubt the greatest light heavyweight to ever compete in the UFC. Some would even argue that he is the best fighter to ever compete inside the Octagon. Jones has dominated the light heavyweight division since his UFC debut in 2009. In 2011, he captured the UFC light heavyweight championship for the first time with a masterful dismantling of Shogun Rua. He went on to defend the title eight times - against a number of former champions and top contenders - before getting stripped of the title due to issues outside the octagon.

In 2018, he regained the title and continued on his path of dominance by registering three more successful title defenses. In 2020, following his last title defense against Dominick Reyes, Jones announced that he would be vacating the UFC light heavyweight championship to pursue a run at heavyweight. Jones has since started bulking up and has supposedly added 15 pounds of muscle.

Daniel Cormier believes Jon Jones can also be successful at the heavyweight division

UFC 214: Weigh-ins

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will probably never be the best of friends, but they have both respected each other's talents. Cormier knows just what 'Bones' brings to the table, having fought -and lost - to Jones twice in his career.

In the same interview on Post Fight, Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts on how he believes long-time rival Jon Jones would fare in the heavyweight division:

"I do believe that when he gets to heavyweight and he’s competing there, he’s going to be very successful. You know, I’ve competed with the guy on a couple of occasions, and felt him, and seen him, and experienced his skill level, and I do believe that with the skill that he possesses, with the fighting style, and honestly, the guy’s smart. He’s a very smart fighter in there. I think that he can take that and it will translate to him being successful at heavyweight."