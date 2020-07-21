Following the death of his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov has been allotted as much as he needs to mourn the passing of his father and eventually get back into the Octagon.

However, according to Khabib Nurmagomedov's American Kickboxing Academy training partner Daniel Cormier, the former is unlikely to make his return to the Octagon, later this year.

'The Eagle' was reportedly set for a clash against Justin Gaethje in September, most preferably at the UFC 253 pay-per-view. However, while speaking with Ariel Helwani on his MMA Show, Daniel Cormier said that he knew right away that Khabib Nurmagomedov wasn't coming back in September.

DC added that it's going to be too difficult for Khabib to return at this point, especially considering how different Khabib Nurmagomedov's relationship with his dad was.

“I knew right away that Khabib wasn’t going to (come back in September). … It’s going to be too difficult. It’s going to be too difficult. Khabib is dealing with something that’s so difficult and so tough. And like we spoke a couple of weeks ago, him and his dad’s relationship is so much different. He was everything to him, and now he’s gone, so it’s going to be awhile before we see Khabib."- DC stated on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show (via MMA Junkie).

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion further claimed that he believes Nurmagomedov won't be fighting this year and it's going to take a lot of strength for the UFC Lightweight Champion to be back in the Octagon.

“I don’t think he’s fighting this year, honestly. And it’s going to take a lot of strength from a very strong man for Khabib to be back in the octagon, ever. I just know what Abdulmanap meant to him, and I know that this was their journey together.”- DC added.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's next scheduled opponent

Khabib Nurmagomedov was initially set for a clash against Justin Gaethje after the latter won the interim UFC Lightweight Title by beating Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 249.

'The Eagle' was set for a clash against 'The Highlight' in what would've decided who the undisputed Lightweight king was. However, that fight will be postponed for a while now.