"Nate Diaz is not dumb" - Daniel Cormier explains how Diaz "salvaged" his relationship with the UFC towards the end of his final fight

Daniel Cormier has explained how Nate Diaz "salvaged" his relationship with the UFC towards the end of his last fight. The final fight of Diaz's UFC contract witnessed him impressively stop Tony Ferguson via fourth-round submission in a welterweight bout at UFC 279 on September 10th.

During his post-fight octagon interview, the Stockton native confirmed that he'd be parting ways with the UFC. Hinting at possibly competing in boxing and Jiu-Jitsu, Diaz emphasized that he plans to conquer another sport before returning to the UFC and capturing a UFC title.

Furthermore, despite having been engaged in a long-running contract dispute with the UFC, Diaz praised the organization. He also lauded UFC president Dana White, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell, and former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier suggested that Diaz's expression of gratitude showed that he wanted to save his working relationship with the promotion despite leaving. The former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion indicated that Diaz (21-13 MMA) is truly intelligent and aims to work with the UFC again.

'DC' explained that Diaz intentionally didn't address his much-discussed potential boxing matchup against Jake Paul, as the latter isn't on good terms with White. Cormier stated:

"Diaz knew enough to save whatever relationship he has left with the [UFC] organization because he didn't say anything about Jake Paul. He didn't say anything about the boxing because he understands that Dana and those guys don't go along great. So, he salvaged whatever he has left. Nate Diaz is not dumb. Nate Diaz is very smart. And he understands how to play the game. That is why he could be who he is today with the record that he has."

"You take Nate Diaz serious because he's won more than he's lost but he also knows how to play the game. He draws you in. He wears his emotions on his sleeve."

Watch Cormier discuss the topic at 12:15 in the video below:

Michael Bisping on Nate Diaz possibly re-signing with the UFC

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping recently highlighted that Diaz would consistently bag lucrative fights in the UFC rather than in other organizations or other combat sports. In a recent video featured on his YouTube channel, Bisping asserted that Diaz's only big-money matchup outside the UFC was a boxing showdown with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

'The Count' foresees Diaz re-signing with the UFC sooner rather than later. Also, alluding to the fact that Diaz could face Conor McGregor in a multi-million-dollar trilogy matchup, likely in the UFC, Bisping said:

"We will probably see Nate Diaz potentially re-sign with the UFC. That would not surprise me."

Watch Bisping's assessment below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by micah.curtis85