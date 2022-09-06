"Everybody should do some sort of martial art" - Daniel Cormier glad that Mark Zuckerberg is training in MMA

Daniel Cormier recently lauded Mark Zuckerberg for his newfound love for MMA. He claimed that everybody should indulge in martial arts training regardless of what they're doing in life.

The MMA community was caught by surprise when the founder and CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, posted a video of himself training in MMA. Several UFC fighters, including the sport's biggest superstar Conor McGregor, commented on the video.

Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier spoke about the coding wizard's recently discovered love for martial arts on the DC & RC Show. Cormier said that there are many benefits to indulging in MMA training:

"I think everybody should do some sort of martial arts. I really do. I think that it's so good for you. It really helps you with anything you're doing. I'm glad that Zuckerberg is training, Zuckerberg is learning, and I believe there's lot of benefits to it."

Daniel Cormier has carved his position as one of the pioneering figures in the sport today. From breaking down fights on his YouTube channel to his broadcast duties at UFC events, the former double champ does his best to educate fans.

Watch the video below:

Daniel Cormier once claimed that wrestling is the most important skill set to have as a mixed martial artist

A former US Olympic wrestler and two-divison champion with the UFC, Daniel Cormier's legacy as a martial artist is truly one of a kind. Cormier relied heavily on his wrestling when he successfully transitioned to MMA.

Cormier has emphasized the importance of having a foundation in wrestling to compete in MMA at the highest level:

"I think the most important discipline would have to be wrestling. Reality is wrestlers tend to control where the fight goes. And being able to do that is so key. Wrestling is clinching people, controlling people."

DC used his fight against Frank Mir as an example:

"Frank Mir believed he was a better striker than I was. He did jiu-jitsu better than me. Well, can you outwrestle me in the clinch? No! And you saw what happened in the fight. Wrestling allows you to dictate exactly what you want to do."

Cormier used his wrestling pedigree in his fight against Frank Mir back in 2013 and won by unanimous decision. The 43-year-old called an end to his career following his unanimous decision loss to Stipe Miocic in their trilogy at UFC 252.

UFC @ufc



Stipe Miocic is the greatest heavyweight of all-time! "TIL I DIE"Stipe Miocic is the greatest heavyweight of all-time! #UFC252 "TIL I DIE" 🏆🐐 Stipe Miocic is the greatest heavyweight of all-time! #UFC252 https://t.co/m5Xu2mxxsT

Watch the video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham