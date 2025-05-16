Daniel Cormier goes scorched earth on Jon Jones for taking shots at him instead of fighting Tom Aspinall: "Go fight him"

Daniel Cormier's feud with Jon Jones has cooled, but never died. 'DC' recently took to YouTube to blast the reigning UFC heavyweight champion for speaking about a hypothetical fight between the pair at heavyweight instead of taking on the challenges awaiting him in the octagon.

In particular, he referred to Tom Aspinall, who is the interim heavyweight champion and has been calling Jones out for quite some time.

Unfortunately, Jones has come up with all manner of excuses not to unify the heavyweight titles, prompting Cormier to say the following:

"Talking about what you would've done to me seven years ago, five years ago, when I retired? How about this? I've got a novel idea for you. I'm retired, I'm done. I'm 46. I'm washed up. I'm a broadcaster. I'm a commentator. I am a talking head. How about this novel idea? Fight the dude that's actually wanting to fight. I don't want to fight Jon Jones. I have no desire to fight anyone. But how about fight the dude that's actually wanting to fight you, Tom Aspinall. Go fight him."

Check out Daniel Cormier blasting Jon Jones:

Aspinall has been chasing a fight with Jones since early 2023, and since capturing and defending the interim heavyweight title, has only heightened interest in the bout. Unfortunately, with rumors abound of Jones' asking price and an alleged six-month-long fight camp to face the Englishman, the matchup seems unlikely.

Nevertheless, UFC CEO Dana White has repeatedly assured the fans that the bout will indeed take place, despite Aspinall's growing frustration with the delay. And now, even Cormier is urging Jones to accept the bout.

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones had a heated rivalry in the 2010s

The exact spark behind the bitter feud between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones isn't certain, but appears to have been due to a misunderstanding.

Jones claims to have joked about being able to take Cormier down, a statement that 'DC' took as an insult. They never saw eye to eye thereafter, eventually crossing paths in MMA.

At UFC 182, the two men clashed in a light heavyweight title fight for Jones' then belt, with 'Bones' winning via unanimous decision. Two years later, they met again at UFC 214, which originally ended via TKO in favor of Jones, before a positive PED test for turinabol led to a no-contest.

