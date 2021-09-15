Daniel Cormier hilariously suggests that Conor McGregor could "beat on" Machine Gun Kelly for a tune-up fight

Daniel Cormier has shared his opinion on the altercation between Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Speaking on the 'DC & RC' show, the former two-division UFC champion weighed in on the controversy. Cormier asked whether 'The Notorious' had been consumed by his billionaire persona. Cormier then humorously suggested that the Irishman beat up Kelly for a tune-up fight:

'When it comes to Conor McGregor and MGK fighting, MGK can't beat Conor McGregor. You can't fight Conor McGregor. Max Kellerman talked about a tune-up fight. If Conor wants a tune-up fight, beat on Machine Gun Kelly, that's easy, easy work for Conor McGregor."

You can watch the clip of Daniel Cormier talking about Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly below:

Conor McGregor threw a drink at Machine Gun Kelly at the VMAs

Conor McGregor was present at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 12 with his wife Dee Devlin. 'The Notorious' was there to present the 'MTV Artist of the Year' award to his friend Justin Bieber.

Before the commencement of the event, 'Mystic Mac' got into an altercation with Machine Gun Kelly. Things escalated to the point where McGregor threw his drink at the 31-year-old rapper.

TMZ reported that the reason behind the scuffle was MGK denying the Irishman's request for a picture together.

The Irishman's spokesperson Karen Kessler later released a statement to ESPN. The statement clarified that McGregor did not ask for a picture nor was he the one who started the altercation:

"Conor McGregor did not ask anyone for a picture, nor did he instigate this incident. He does not know Machine Gun Kelly, outside of the fact that he attended Conor's fight this past July," the statement read.

