Daniel Cormier leaves out Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov from his fantasy BMF list

Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark played a game of fantasy draft in which they took turns selecting fighters they believe to be the BMF (baddest motherf***ers) in MMA history. Surprisingly, the former two-division champion snubbed two of the biggest UFC stars, Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In the latest episode of ESPN's DC & RC YouTube show, Cormier revealed which five fighters he thinks fit the description of being a BMF. The 42-year-old selected reigning heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou as his first pick after his co-host took Jon Jones off the table with the first overall selection.

"Guess what? When you're the baddest man on the planet, you are a BMF. And that is exactly what the beast Francis Ngannou is... I'm taking Francis Ngannou as my number one BMF walking on God's green earth."

Cormier's second, third, and fourth picks were former UFC light heavyweight titleholder Chuck Liddell, heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko and veteran Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone, respectively. 'DC' cheated with his final selection as he picked the 'Nick Diaz Academy,' composed of Nick Diaz, Nate Diaz, Gilbert Melendez and Jake Shields.

Meanwhile, Clark selected champ-champ Amanda Nunes second, former lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov third, and ex-featherweight titleholder Max Holloway fourth. Veteran Diego Sanchez rounded up his list.

Cormier and Clark played a snake draft, meaning the pick order reverses each round. It's also important to note that fighters who have already been selected may no longer be drafted by another player.

Watch Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark play the BMF draft below:

Daniel Cormier reveals his honorable mention for his BMF lineup

After five rounds, Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark also named their BMF honorable mentions. The hosts get to select a person or sports team outside of MMA they believe to be deserving of the BMF title.

Cormier revealed that his BMF honorable mention is the 'Bad Boys' Detroit Pistons. The squad consists of NBA legends Isiah Thomas, Dennis Rodman, Rick Mahorn, Joe Dumars, Bill Laimbeer and John Salley.

The 'Bad Boys' earned a notorious reputation in the mid-80s to early-90s for their exceeding physicality on the court and their rowdy demeanor towards their opponents. The squad is well-known as Michael Jordan's greatest rival.

