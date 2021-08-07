Ranking the top 5 players in Detroit Pistons' history

The Detroit Pistons are one of the oldest clubs in the NBA, founded in 1941. Although exceptional talents have come and gone, a few stand out due to their record-setting performances.

The Detroit Pistons have not been as successful as the Boston Celtics or LA Lakers but remain a storied NBA franchise. Their aggressive brand of basketball that was prevalent in the 1980s earned them the moniker, "The Bad Boys."

For their valiance in the last three and a half decades, they were rewarded with three NBA championships and five conference titles. Even with the playoff success they have enjoyed, the Detroit Pistons are not exactly the model NBA franchise in terms of consistency.

However, the Bad Boys era will go down as one of the most dominant periods by a franchise in league history. Players like Dennis Rodman, Bill Laimbeer, and Joe Dumars plied their trade with the Detroit Pistons in this era.

The Detroit Pistons will perhaps return to their glory days following the signing of the No. 1 prospect in the 2021 NBA Draft class, Cade Cunningham. As we await things to unfold in the new season, let's take a look at the top five players in the Detroit Pistons' history.

#5 Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace was an elite rim protector for the Detroit Pistons after joining them in 2000. Although not much was expected of him, the big man revamped his game and became a force in the paint.

Wallace did not make significant contributions on the offensive end. But nothing was getting past the big man on defense.

Ben Wallace is so UNDERRATED.



6x All-Defense

5x All-NBA

4x DPOY

4x All-Star

2x rebounding leader

Block Champion

NBA Champion



Legend. pic.twitter.com/YcI57fPSAP https://t.co/ZQ58Rf6BEo — marc🇵🇷 (@FalconsMarc) August 5, 2021

He was a key piece in their 2004 championship run, as he averaged 14.3 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, and 1.9 steals. Wallace also won NBA Defender of the Year in 2002, 2003, 2005, and 2006. Among other individual accolades, he led the league in defensive win shares for four consecutive seasons from 2002.

#4 Chauncey Billups

Chauncey Billups

Chauncey Billups did not spend as much time with the Detroit Pistons as other players on this list. However, he made a huge impact, especially in the playoffs.

The Detroit Pistons took a chance on Billups in 2002 and were rewarded with the best playoff run in franchise history. The first three years of his career were injury-filled, which is why many thought he was not going to live up to the expectations that came with being a No. 3 pick.

Tonight the @DetroitPistons are retiring Chauncey Billups' #1!



-NBA Champion

-5x All-Star

-2004 Finals MVP pic.twitter.com/EzkMIsNUds — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 11, 2016

However, Billups' resurgence came when he signed with the Detroit Pistons. He had the best scoring record with the Pistons, averaging 16 points each season in the six years he spent with the franchise.

Billups led the Detroit Pistons to at least the Eastern Conference Finals in each of the six years he spent at the franchise. In 2004, they won the NBA Finals, and he was awarded the NBA Finals MVP title. They tried to achieve a back-to-back but fell to Tim Duncan and the San Antonio Spurs in the 2005 NBA Finals.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee