"Tony Ferguson annoys him" - Daniel Cormier would "love to see" Khabib Nurmagomedov on The Ultimate Fighter against 'El Cucuy'

Daniel Cormier recently offered his take on the prospects of a season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) coached by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

UFC President Dana White recently expressed a great deal of interest in pitting Nurmagomedov and Ferguson up against each other as rival coaches in the next season of The Ultimate Fighter.

While in conversation with Ryan Clark on the latest edition of The DC & RC Show, Daniel Cormier admitted that watching Nurmagomedov and Ferguson interact with each other over the course of six weeks would be a rather amusing experience.

More so, considering the contentious relationship they share. Cormier, who used to be a constant presence around 'The Eagle', confirmed that Tony Ferguson was always someone who could elicit a response out of Khabib Nurmagomedov because he "annoyed" him:

"I think it'll be good TV because every time [Khabib Nurmagomedov] had to operate around Tony Ferguson, it was an absolute pleasure to watch. It was so fun and funny because he annoys him. Tony Ferguson annoys him and annoys him bad. So, I would love to see him annoyed over the course of six weeks on national television. It would be absolutely tremendous."

Check out Daniel Cormier's full interaction with Ryan Clark below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov has more experience as a coach compared to Tony Ferguson

Khabib Nurmagomedov decided to hang his gloves up for good following an extremely impressive performance against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 back in October 2020.

Ever since then, 'The Eagle' has picked up a number of roles, including spearheading his own promotion, Eagle FC.

In addition to his responsibilities as the head honcho of EFC, Nurmagomedov has gladly taken on the role of a coach and mentor, choosing to follow in the footsteps of his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

The 33-year-old has kept one foot on the mat, training up-and-coming fighters from his home country at his alma mater, the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA), alongside the world-renowned coach, Javier Mendez. His students include the likes of Islam Makhachev, Umar Nurmagomedov, Abubakr Nurmagomedov and more.

The Dagestani phenom also frequently offered fans a sneak peak into his lifestyle as a coach for his teammates at AKA by posting pictures and videos of their grueling training sessions on social media.

