Daniel Cormier names 3 fighters whose ratings may get adjusted in EA Sports UFC 4

Daniel Cormier is the official "ratings adjuster" for EA Sports UFC 4. The former UFC double champion is set to roll out yet another major update in fighter ratings following UFC 266.

In a recent Twitter video, Cormier stated that last weekend's pay-per-view was chock-full with impressive fights. 'DC' adjusts new ratings based on each fighter's performance in real life. Hence, the fighters who delivered their best at the event will certainly see a rise in their in-game character ratings.

Alexander Volkanovski, who successfully defended his throne against Brian Ortega in the UFC 266 main event, will likely see a bump in his 'Grapple OVR' stat. 'The Great' managed to escape a couple of tight submission attempts by 'T-City' that looked set to end the fight.

"After UFC 266, there are some people that need boost. There are some people that need to be dinged a little bit. But first off, when you play with [Alexander Volkanovski] going forward, you will see improvements in his character," said Daniel Cormier.

Cormier also noted that Valentina Shevchenko will witness an upsurge in all three skillsets; striking, grappling and health. 'Bullet', who currently bears a 5-star rating against her name, will have an even better playable character in the video game. The flyweight queen defended her throne against Lauren Murphy via fourth-round TKO at UFC 266.

"I think at this point, for Valentina Shevchenko, we gotta just take every single attribute and max it out. Because she is phenomenal."

Another fighter who will possibly see gains in their OVR is Robbie Lawler. 'Ruthless' faced Nick Daiz on the main card for UFC 266. He beat the Stockton native via TKO in round three.

However, 'DC' is still uncertain about whether or not Lawler deserves a major leap in ratings. That's because Diaz was coming off a near-seven-year hiatus.

Watch Daniel Cormier discuss some upcoming rating adjustments below:

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma #ufc4 #ratings It’s time for those ratings to be adjusted, tell me in the comments below what y’all think as we head into the lab! Let’s gooooo!!!!! @EASPORTSUFC It’s time for those ratings to be adjusted, tell me in the comments below what y’all think as we head into the lab! Let’s gooooo!!!!! @EASPORTSUFC #ufc4 #ratings https://t.co/O42Ghn47pU

Which fighters have been given a 5-star rating by Daniel Cormier on EA Sports UFC 4?

The UFC 4 rating system awards the most dominant fighters on the roster with a 5-star rating. So far, Daniel Cormier has awarded five fighters with the highly coveted accolade.

Apart from Valentina Shevchenko, the list includes Jon Jones, Amanda Nunes, Khabib Nurmagomedov and UFC middleweight champion Israel 'The Last Stylebender' Adesanya.

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma So happy that @easportsufc 4 and my young brother @TeamKhabib gave my legend character a 5 ⭐️ rating. It always feels good when your work is appreciated! #amazing So happy that @easportsufc 4 and my young brother @TeamKhabib gave my legend character a 5 ⭐️ rating. It always feels good when your work is appreciated! #amazing https://t.co/PbdtpBIgjv

