Daniel Cormier picks the UFC Heavyweight that Ciryl Gane should fight next

Daniel Cormier feels that Ciryl Gane should face Alexander Volkov in his next fight.

Cormier and Ariel Helwani were discussing Ciryl Gane's victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruick on March 1st at ESPN MMA. Cormier's opinion on this bout was that it was a boring fight. Cormier went on to say:

I feel like, for Ciryl, the reason I feel let down was because that seemed like a match-up made for him, because of this style and Jairzinho's style. Those matches normally deliver, they just didn't on Saturday. Looking forward to Ciryl, I would honestly put him against Volkov. I think he competes well with Derrick Lewis, he competes well over Alexander Volkov. It would be a great fight.

Jon Jones took to Twitter to share what he thought about the fight.

These boys better get used to pushing the pace, all this standing around ain’t gonna fly when daddy comes home. #ufcvegas20 — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 28, 2021

DC and Helwani were discussing what was next for the top heavyweights of the division. Cormier also went on to discuss how he believes Jon Jones would not be able to knock anyone out the heavyweight division. Cormier's opinion is that Jones does not have knockout punch power.

Watch the full interview here:

UFC Vegas 20 results: Ciryl Gane defeats Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Despite many fans considering the main event boring, Gane was able to outstrike Rozenstruik in all the rounds. Not only did Gane display incredible takedown defense, but he also showed good skill in the clinch. Gane was able to get a unanimous decision victory over Jairzinho. All three judges scored the fight the same same at 50-45 for Gane.

In the post-fight interview, Gane said:

I got a big win so I’m really happy for that. This guy is really tough and dangerous and I just want to manage it and I did it. I expected a little bit more from him, more attacks, more pressure. I was a little bit surprised for that. I’m happy.

Great performance overall, not the show that I wanted to give to you guys but we come back to Paris with the win. I will do my very best to do better next time.



Thank you all for this amazing support 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/zONqkktTz8 — Ciryl Gane (@ciryl_gane) February 28, 2021

Alexander Volkov wants title shot after TKO of Alistair Overeem:

Alexander Volkov, former Bellator champion and current UFC heavyweight contender is hoping to get a title shot following his most recent victory inside the octagon. Volkov, who holds a record of 7-2 in the UFC, stopped Alistair Overeem in their main event clash at Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 184 event in Las Vegas.

Alexander Volkov has not yet made any comments about fighting Gane next. The heavyweight title is on the line March 27 at UFC 260 when Stipe Miocic defends the belt in a rematch against challenger Francis Ngannou. The same card also features fights such as Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega.