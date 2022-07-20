"I didn't know my voice could go that high!" - Daniel Cormier on his hilarious reaction watching Matt Schnell pull off "greatest comeback in UFC history"

Daniel Cormier recently reacted to his own commentary during Matt Schnell's stunning comeback at UFC Long Island this past weekend.

Flyweight Schnell fought in arguably the best round of the year so far when he defeated Su Mudaerji. The 32-year-old was up on the judges' scorecards after the first round, but during the second, he was getting lit up.

It looked like 'Danger' was out on his feet on multiple occasions before he landed a strong jab that rocked the Chinese fighter. Schnell then took him down and landed heavy elbows before locking in a triangle choke for the victory.

On the latest episode of ESPN MMA's DC & RC show, Cormier reacted hilariously to his own commentary during the fight, in which the Hall of Famer was audibly screaming throughout.

"Saturday night we also saw what I believe was the greatest comeback in UFC history. It was crazy... Ryan! I didn't know my voice could go that high!" Cormier said after watching the clip.

Co-host Ryan Clark added:

"It made for such exciting TV. You were everyone in the world who was watching ABC at the time... He was beaten up in the first round and out on his feet multiple times on the second round...To me it was the round of the year that ended in the best comeback I have ever seen."

Catch Daniel Cormier's full reaction to his commentary in the video below:

Matt Schnell calls out next opponent in post-fight interview

Matt Schnell may not have been a name many casual fans have heard of, but it's certainly now one that most won't forget. His performance at UFC Long Island will likely go down as one of the greatest comebacks in the promotion's history.

The 32-year-old is the No.8-ranked flyweight in the division and called out the man directly above him in the rankings during his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier:

"November at Madison Square Garden looks awfully good to me. How about Matheus Nicolau versus Matt Schnell? Madison Square Garden in November? That's what I'm eyeballing."

Matheus Nicolau is ranked No.7 at flyweight and is on an impressive five-fight winning run ,with three of those victories coming in the UFC.

Schnell's next walk to the octagon is likely to have even more eyes on him, and few could argue that his recent performance hasn't warranted an appearance at MSG.

