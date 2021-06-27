Daniel Cormier reacts to Tanner Boser allegedly grabbing the fence during UFC Vegas 30 fight against Ovince St. Preux

Daniel Cormier has reacted to Tanner Boser allegedly grabbing the fence during his UFC Vegas 30 fight against Ovince Saint Preux.

MMA legend Daniel Cormier was part of the commentary team for the UFC Vegas 30 fight card. During the fight between Tanner Boser and Ovince Saint Preux, Cormier pointed out that Boser grabbed the fence and used it to get the fight back to the feet.

Ovince Saint Preux had Tanner Boser on the mat and seemed to be doing quite well with submission attempts and control in the grappling realm. However, once Boser managed to get back to his feet, the striking battle resumed.

Boser, who’d consistently gotten the better of OSP in the striking department throughout their fight, proceeded to hit OSP with a knee and follow-up punches.

Also Read: UFC Vegas 30 bonuses: Which fighters won $50,000?

The fight came to a close when Tanner Boser KO’d Ovince Saint Preux with the aforementioned knee and punches in round two of their fight. While Boser emerged victorious in impressive fashion, one of the biggest talking points that emerged from the fight was his alleged fence grab pointed out by Daniel Cormier.

According to a tweet posted by Daniel Cormier, he now seems to have somewhat reconsidered his position on Tanner Boser’s alleged fence grab. Cormier’s tweet read as follows:

“Very hard to tell if Tanner Grabbed the fence on second look. Seemed like he did initially but after rewatching it looked like he closed hand. But still not certain! Either way massive win for Boser!”

Very hard to tell if Tanner Grabbed the fence on second look. Seemed like he did initially but after rewatching it looked like he closed hand. But still not certain! Either way massive win for Boser! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 26, 2021

Clearly, 'DC' isn't entirely convinced that it was a proper fence grab and gave Boser the benefit of the doubt.

Also Read: The positives and negatives from UFC Vegas 30

Tanner Boser aims to ascend to the top of the UFC heavyweight division after huge win at UFC Vegas 30

Ovince Saint Preux (left); Tanner Boser (right)

The 29-year-old Tanner Boser is one of the most talented young heavyweight fighters in the sport of MMA today. Boser has competed in 29 professional MMA fights thus far, amassing a record of 20 wins, 8 losses, and 1 draw.

Tanner Boser’s last fight was a closely contested split decision loss against Ilir Latifi at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai on June 5th, 2021. However, certain sections of the MMA community believe that Boser had done more than enough to warrant a win on the judges’ scorecards in that fight.

Regardless, with a spectacular win over OSP at UFC Vegas 30, Tanner Boser has now returned to the win column and looks to continue his ascent to the top of the UFC heavyweight division.

Also Read: UFC Vegas 30: Cyril Gane vs Alexander Volkov full card results and video highlights

If you like our UFC content, please give us a fullow on Facebook too. Check our page here!

Edited by Avinash Tewari