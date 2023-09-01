Daniel Cormier says Jon Jones had the same effect on him that Conor McGregor had on Nate Diaz - "Really does follow the same formula"

Daniel Cormier is one of the most recognizable names in MMA, and as per 'DC,' Jon Jones elevated him to his current heights of fame. The former two-division champion believes 'Bones' had a similar effect on his career as Conor McGregor had on Nate Diaz's.

During a recent interview with Cormier, former multi-promotional champion Ben Askren pointed out that it was the Conor McGregor fight that made Nate Diaz's career.

"You didn't miss a McGregor fight," said Askeren. "McGregor, that one time he fought Diaz... Diaz was not really a big name at [the time]... He beats McGregor, and McGregor actually elevated him... But Jon [Jones] could do the same thing."

'DC' agreed with 'Funky's' assessment, proclaiming that his fights with Jones helped him elevate his popularity.

"Jon did it for me. My profile was much bigger after hi[s] and [my] interactions," said Cormier. "Stipe Miocic was bigger after him and I went through our trilogy. So it really does follow that same formula where once you fight a guy that's established, your status kind of grows."

Catch Ben Askren and Daniel Cormier's comments below (6:01):

Francis Ngannou snubs Jon Jones to pick Stipe Miocic as the "most challenging" heavyweight in the UFC

Francis Ngannou believes Jon Jones will have a tall order in front of him when he faces former champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 on Saturday, November 11, at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

'The Predator,' who holds a 1-1 record against Miocic, believes the Ohio native is the ''most challenging'' heavyweight in the premier promotion. During an interview with TMZSports, he said:

"It[the Stipe Miocic fight] is going to be tough for Jones. I think we don't give the credit that is due to Stipe... For me, he is the guy at heavyweight. He is the most challenging guy in the heavyweight division. If you get to fight Stipe... tell yourself you're fighting for... the world title."

Catch Francis Ngannou's comments on Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones below:

Jon Jones holds an impeccable record of 27-1 and 1 NC (no-contest). Even the sole loss on his record has come via disqualification. In his most recent fight, at UFC 285, 'Bones' made light work of Ciryl Gane via first-round submission.

Expand Tweet

Although Miocic also holds a stellar record of 20-4 and is widely considered the greatest UFC heavyweight of all time, he was last seen in a crushing second-round knockout defeat against Ngannou at UFC 260 in 2021.