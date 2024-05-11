Daniel Cormier shares his take on upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match - "It'll be fun as long as it lasts"

Mike Tyson is set to make a return to professional boxing in the shape of a clash with Jake Paul. The pair are scheduled to face off on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Texas, and the fight will be broadcast live on Netflix.

The fight's announcement was met with some resistance from both fans and fighters, with the age gap between Tyson and Paul being the main cause for concern. When the bout takes place, 'Iron' will be 58-years-old, while his opponent will be 27-years-old.

But there are those in favor of the matchup, including WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, who stated that it was good for the sport.

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier recently shared his thoughts on the clash during his interview with MMA Junkie. 'DC' appeared bewildered that the fight was actually happening, but shared some positive words about the spectacle, saying this:

"I don't even know how to call this a fight. Honestly, I don't even know how it's a fight. It's a weird deal. But I think it'll be fun. I think if Mike Tyson can fight, and is free to just fight-fight the way he wants to, he's either gonna knock [Paul] out or he's gonna get caught with something that's gonna get him knocked out. But hell, I'm watching it, it'll be fun as long as it lasts."

Watch Daniel Cormier's interview below from 34:30:

Jake Paul says his fight with Mike Tyson is life or death

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are officially scheduled to face off in an eight-round professional boxing match on July 20.

Tyson has not competed professionally since 2005, while his opponent's most recent pro bout came against Ryan Bourland in March, whom he defeated via knockout in Round 1.

'The Problem Child' was recently in attendance for the Formula One Grand Prix in Miami, Florida. He shared his thoughts on his upcoming fight with 'Iron' during an interview with USA Today Sports, where he said:

"It's war, bro. All is fair in love and war. I love the guy, but as soon as it turned into a pro fight one of us has to die... All that [respect] still stands. He's a legend, like I said, I love the guy. But at the end of the day, it's war and sometimes you have to go to war and put it all on the line."

Watch Jake Paul preview his clash with Mike Tyson below:

