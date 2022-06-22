"It's time for Dustin to get another big fight" - Daniel Cormier suggests surprising matchup for Dustin Poirier at welterweight

Daniel Cormier feels it would be a smart move for Dustin Poirier to ply his trade in the welterweight division going forward. The former two-division UFC champion pointed out that Poirier lost two title fights at 155 pounds and isn't likely to get a third crack at the belt in the near future.

Cormier believes it would be better for Poirier to move up to 170 pounds, start afresh and try to build an impressive resume in that division instead. If he picks up a few wins there, 'DC' thinks Poirier can build a resume good enough to demand a crack at the title.

According to Cormier, Poirier should fight former title challenger Gilbert Burns in his welterweight debut.

Cormier believes that a potential clash between 'The Diamond' and Burns will make for an intriguing battle. During a recent episode of ESPN MMA's DC & RC show, Cormier said:

"I think that Dustin Poirier should actually fight Gilbert Burns at 170 pounds. Those guys were talking about fighting a little bit. Burns was talking about fighting Poirier, saying that he would be down. I just think it's time for Dustin to get another big fight but also a bit of a refresh... He lost a title fight to Khabib, he lost a title fight to Charles Oliveira, so it doesn't seem like any championship fights are in his near future."

Dustin Poirier's coach explains why welterweight move may be fruitful for 'The Diamond'

Like Cormier, Dustin Poirier's coach Mike Brown wants to see the Louisianan move up to the welterweight division. He feels that the weight class is closer to Poirier's natural weight and that he won't have to undergo a rigorous cut before hitting the scales.

Unless Poirier is offered a lightweight title shot next, Brown thinks that welterweight is the way to go for 'The Diamond' moving forward. The American Top Team coach also hopes that Poirier will be offered marquee fights against big names like Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor going forward.

In an interaction with MMA Junkie, he said:

"I think unless it’s for a title fight, I’d say welterweight just so he’s happy. When he’s happy, I think he’s best, and that seems to be when he’s most having fun... He’s not going to take just any fight. It has to be something exciting, something that’s going to sell, something that fans want to see. He’s not just going to take any fight. Hopefully, it’s going to be a big name, marquee fight like a Diaz, Conor type of action that we’re looking for."

