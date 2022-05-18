"This dude's tripping" - Daniel Cormier doesn't understand why Tony Ferguson is feuding with him because of issues with Khabib Nurmagomedov

Daniel Cormier recently shone a light on his recent feud with Tony Ferguson. He opined that his beef with 'El Cucuy' stems from the tight-knit relationship that he shares with Ferguson's long-time rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In a recent conversation with Ryan Clark on the latest edition of ESPN MMA's The DC & RC Show, Cormier offered his take on a feud that seems to be budding between him and Tony Ferguson.

In addition to citing his link to Nurmagomedov as the reason behind their bad blood, 'DC' asserted that Ferguson needed to go away for a while to recalibrate and recover from the devastating KO loss that he conceded at UFC 274 at the hands of Michael Chandler.

"It's like he has these issues with [Khabib Nurmagomedov] and it's because of these issues with Khabib, he continues to come at me, which I don't quite understand."

The former two-division champion further admitted that Ferguson had previously refused to speak to Jon Anik during one of the fighter meetings but oddly chose to only ridicule him and Joe Rogan for their commentary.

'DC' then suggested that Ferguson take a break and focus on far more pertinent matters like his opponents in the UFC:

"He attacked me, he attacked Rogan, he attacked everybody, bro, but Jon Anik, which is very weird because one time we got on a fighter meeting and he wouldn't speak to Jon Anik. So the guy's just, like, all over the place, man. And it's kind of crazy, dude. He needs to take a break and rest and recover because this dude's tripping."

Watch Daniel Cormier's full interaction with Ryan Clark below:

Tony Ferguson dismisses Joe Rogan as "sensitive"

In a recent post on social media, Tony Ferguson built on comments he previously made about the UFC commentators' favoritisim. He declared that his reluctance to feature on the fan-favorite The Joe Rogan Experience podcast had turned the host sour, leading to bias.

In a previous interaction with Ariel Helwani, recalling his UFC 256 loss against Charles Oliveira, 'El Cucuy' alleged that the commentators ganged up on fighters that they didn't like.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



Full interview with youtu.be/L-qhPkUhn9s Tony Ferguson doesn't believe he got a fair shake from the commentary team at UFC 256 🎙Full interview with @arielhelwani Tony Ferguson doesn't believe he got a fair shake from the commentary team at UFC 256 🎙Full interview with @arielhelwani ▶️ youtu.be/L-qhPkUhn9s https://t.co/mzvU0DOpDL

Tony Ferguson recently went off on Joe Rogan after a fan suggested that the UFC color commentator might not be as bothered about Ferguson's reluctance to feature on the fan-favorite podcast.

'El Cucuy' further claimed that he might consider appearing on the JRE podcast if Rogan issued an apology to him sometime in the future.

Check out Ferguson's post on Twitter below:

Tony Ferguson @TonyFergusonXT @ChristopherJus @MMAFighting -Champ 🫵 -CSO- # Hashtag @arielhelwani Uncle Joe Is A Sensitive One, Can’t Blame Em’ Only One In History To Decline The Offer. Maybe Some Day Of He Says Sorry-Champ 🫵-CSO-# Hashtag @ChristopherJus @MMAFighting @arielhelwani Uncle Joe Is A Sensitive One, Can’t Blame Em’ Only One In History To Decline The Offer. Maybe Some Day Of He Says Sorry 💯 -Champ 🫵😎 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # Hashtag https://t.co/w8F3UKm3MM

Edited by David Andrew