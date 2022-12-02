Daniel Cormier has weighed in on UFC lightweight superstar Paddy Pimblett's incredible popularity ahead of his upcoming fight. Pimblett will face Jared Gordon in a lightweight bout at the UFC 282 event on December 10th.

Taking to his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier insinuated that Paddy Pimblett is one of the most well-known fighters in MMA today. 'DC' further indicated that the UK MMA stalwart is succeeding both inside and outside the octagon. He notably alluded to Pimblett's ever-increasing fan base on social media apart from his respectable UFC following. Cormier stated:

"Pimblett's three and 0 [in the UFC], and he's already fighting in the co-main event of a pay-per-view... Pimblett has now done things faster than most because it's not just inside the octagon where he's thriving."

Furthermore, Daniel Cormier lauded 'The Baddy' for his strong media presence. Firstly, Cormier referenced a recent incident wherein a video of Pimblett went viral. The doorbell security camera video featured 'The Baddy' speaking to a homeowner and apologizing via camera after the former's dog defecated on their property.

Secondly, Cormier highlighted that Pimblett's been making headlines for his social media feud with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. 'DC' explained that Pimblett's ability to attract media attention, be it positive or negative, is great for his career. Cormier said:

"That tells me that it's good for team Paddy because, like they say, all media is good media. Because it seems like everybody is talking about what Paddy Pimblett is doing, whether or not he's picking up dog s**t or he's arguing with Jake Paul."

Watch Cormier discuss the topic at 11:57 in the video below:

Paddy Pimblett discusses his unique fighting style ahead of UFC 282 fight against Jared Gordon

The lightweight matchup between Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon is scheduled to serve as the co-main event of UFC 282. A win over a UFC lightweight mainstay like Gordon will likely catapult 'The Baddy' into a fight with a much more high-profile opponent next. Needless to say, Pimblett is taking no prisoners en route to his showdown against Gordon.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope Paddy The Baddy moves on up!



Paddy Pimblett vs Jared Gordon is your new Paddy The Baddy moves on up!Paddy Pimblett vs Jared Gordon is your new #UFC282 co-main event! 🔺 Paddy The Baddy moves on up!Paddy Pimblett vs Jared Gordon is your new #UFC282 co-main event! https://t.co/BNWhRCbCr0

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Paddy Pimblett opined that he possesses a unique fighting style no one can prepare for. Pimblett opined that other fighters can be mimicked by sparring partners but no one can mimic him. Expressing his unshakeable confidence heading into UFC 282, the 27-year-old stated:

"All these other opponents, you can find other people that are stylistically like them to spar with and stuff like that. You can't find anyone that is like me to grapple with or to strike with, because I'm a proper, strange weirdo... No one fights like me, lad. I'm just different."

Watch Pimblett's interview below:

