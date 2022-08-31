"He's definitely going to be a threat" - Daniel Rodriguez says Tony Ferguson "packed on" size, ready for short-notice fight against Li Jingliang at UFC 279

UFC welterweight Daniel Rodriguez claims that Tony Ferguson has bulked up in size ahead of his short-notice fight against Li Jingliang. Rodriguez also believes that Ferguson will be a threat to the welterweight division.

Tony Ferguson will return to action against Li Jingliang at UFC 279. A former interim lightweight champion, Ferguson has been on a downward spiral with four back-to-back losses. 'El Cucuy' seeks a new challenge with a fresh move to the welterweight division.

The UFC 279 card also features an exciting clash between Daniel Rodriguez and Kevin Holland. Rodriguez trained with Tony Ferguson briefly ahead of the pay-per-view event and claimed that he learned a skill or two from 'El Cucuy' during an interview with 'The Schmo':

''Man I learned a few things from 'El Cucuy'. He's actually a really dope dude. Just up until recently he started training with people. And I'm lucky and fortunate that he opened up to me.''

'D-Rod' added that he reckons Ferguson will be a threat in the welterweight division:

''He's packed on some size. Definitely for sure. He is definitely gonna be a threat in the welterweight division.''

Watch Rodriguez's interview with 'The Schmo' below:

Daniel Rodriguez enters the fight against crowd-favorite Kevin Holland, riding a three-fight win streak. He was last seen in the octagon against Kevin Lee in August 2021 and won the fight by unanimous decision.

Will a move to welterweight prove to be the beginning of a career resurgence for Tony Ferguson?

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson will face Li Jingliang in a short-notice fight at UFC 279. Ferguson is on a four-fight losing streak and aims to revitalize his career with a move to the 170lbs weight class.

UFC president Dana White confirmed at the UFC 278 post-fight press conference that 'El Cucuy' would fight 'The Leech' at 170lbs. This is not the first time that Ferguson will be competing at that weight.

Before making his UFC debut, Ferguson was the welterweight champion of Pure Combat. During The Ultimate Fighter Season 13, he competed as a welterweight again and won the tournament.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc Tony Ferguson has given us so many amazing fights and a winning streak that will never be forgotten 🕶



- TUF Season 13 winner.

- UFC Lightweight Interim Champ.

- Second longest winning streak in LW history.



-CSO- Tony Ferguson has given us so many amazing fights and a winning streak that will never be forgotten 🕶- TUF Season 13 winner.- UFC Lightweight Interim Champ.- Second longest winning streak in LW history.-CSO- https://t.co/n1HirSn3Yg

A change in weight class at this stage of his career could prove to be rewarding for the 38-year-old fighter. It's a known fact that constant weight cuts damage the body, especially at this age, and the chin fails to hold up on account of that. Also, a change in scenario can serve as an additional motivation for 'El Cucuy' and provide the right rejuvenation he seeks.

