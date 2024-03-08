"Dare not put that credit on Sean O'Malley" - Fans react as UFC 299 is declared the 4th-highest UFC gate in history after three Conor McGregor cards

The UFC 299 event is set to be headlined by a UFC bantamweight championship match between reigning titleholder 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley and challenger Marlon Vera. It'll be their second encounter, with 'Chito' having beaten O'Malley via first-round TKO in August 2020.

Their highly-anticipated rematch will transpire at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, USA., on March 9, 2024. During this week's UFC 299 pre-fight press conference, UFC CEO Dana White made a notable revelation regarding the event.

White suggested that the estimated revenue earned via the gate/ticket sales for the event is around $13.75 million. It has thereby bagged the fourth rank on the list of UFC events with the highest gate. He indicated the the UFC 299 gate was the UFC's highest out of its events organized at that arena (Kaseya Center).

Speaking of which, MMA fans have now weighed in on the same, with many jibing at the event's headlining star, Sean O'Malley.

Check out White's comments at the UFC 299 press conference below (8:53):

Besides, the three events ahead of it on the list were all headlined by combat sports megastar, former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

Coming in at No. 1 on the list is UFC 205 (Nov. 12, 2016), which boasted a gate of $17.70 million. It was headlined by a clash between then-lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez and then-featherweight kingpin McGregor.

Meanwhile, at No. 2 on the list is UFC 229 (Oct. 6, 2018). It had the grudge match between then-UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and the challenger McGregor as its headlining fight, garnering a gate of $17.20 million.

Furthermore, at No. 3 on the list is UFC 264 (July 10, 2021). Headlined by the trilogy showdown between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, it had gotten a gate of $15.75 million.

Expand Tweet

A number of fans in the MMA community suggested that Dana White's assertion paints Sean O'Malley as a major box office draw. 'Sugar's' critics believe that if adjusted by inflation, the figures aren't impressive compared to the previous ones.

One X user alluded that the other aforementioned events, too, were sold out. Contextually speaking, since the number of seats in the arenas that hosted the given events is largely similar, it means that a higher gate would be due to increased ticket prices.

Expand Tweet

While some fans opined that 'Sugar' is proving his mettle as a superstar, others scoffed at the notion of his star power being compared to that of 'The Notorious.'

One netizen particularly highlighted that McGregor can sell out events even with a weak undercard, while O'Malley can't. The fan tweeted:

"Dare not put that credit on Sean O'Malley. The difference between Conor and Sean is Conor can fight in a card not stacked even fully cr*p undercard and still sell 1.2 Millions and more."

Check out the screenshots of a few reactions below:

Screenshots of reactions

Conor McGregor's longtime rival to feature in marquee matchup at UFC 299

Coincidentally, one of Conor McGregor's biggest foes happens to be booked to compete on the UFC 299 fight card. The fighter in question is none other than former interim UFC lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier. Thus far, 'The Diamond' has suffered one defeat and secured a pair of victories over McGregor inside the octagon.

Expand Tweet

Presently, America's Dustin Poirier is scheduled to face France's Benoit Saint Denis in a five-round lightweight showdown in the co-headlining match of UFC 299. Coming off a vicious second-round KO defeat in July 2023 against Justin Gaethje, 'The Diamond' would look to return to his winning ways against Saint Denis.

Moreover, several other exciting matchups are also scheduled to take place at the event -- featuring fighters such as Kevin Holland, Michael 'Venom' Page, Gilbert Burns, Petr Yan, Rafael dos Anjos, and more. Listed below are the matchups expected to take place at UFC 299 (*Fight card subject to change):

Main card:

Bantamweight title bout: Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera

Lightweight bout: Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis

Welterweight bout: Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page

Welterweight bout: Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Bantamweight bout: Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong

Preliminary card:

Heavyweight bout: Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida

Women's flyweight bout: Katlyn Cerminara vs. Maycee Barber

Lightweight bout: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Bantamweight bout: Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips

Early preliminary card:

Light heavyweight bout: Ion Cutelaba vs. Philipe Lins

Middleweight bout: Michel Pereira vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Heavyweight bout: Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian

Flyweight bout: C.J. Vergara vs. Assu Almabayev

Women's flyweight bout: Joanne Wood vs. Maryna Moroz