"Darren Till is the English version of Khamzat" - Coach Andreas Michael on the new-forged friendship between Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev

Andreas Michael, coach of Khamzat Chimaev, recently opened up on the friendship between the welterweight star and Darren Till.

'Borz' and 'The Gorilla' have been training together for a while now and the duo seem to have formed a special bond. In a recent video uploaded to Chimaev's YouTube channel, Michael revealed that the two fighters were remarkably alike:

"I think Darren Till is the English version of Khamzat. Copy. They make it tough for me. But, I like both."

Watch the newly released video on Chimaev's YouTube channel below:

Darren Till has recently been training at the Allstars Training Center in Sweden along with the likes of Chimaev, Alexander Gustafsson, and more. The team is currently in Las Vegas preparing 'Borz' for his UFC 273 clash against Gilbert Burns.

What's next for Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev?

Darren Till suffered his second straight loss in the UFC in his latest fight against Derek Brunson in September last year. It was the fourth loss in his last five fights. Whether training with Chimaev can help the Englishman get out of his rough patch remains to be seen. Till does not have an opponent booked for his next fight.

Meanwhile, 'Borz' has gotten off to a flying start in his UFC career. The Chechen-born fighter has won all four of his fights inside the octagon and all by finishes. Astoundingly, he has absorbed only one significant strike in those four fights.

Watch Chimaev's rise in the UFC below:

'Borz' will face former title challenger Gilbert Burns in his next fight on April 9. Burns will be looking to earn another title shot with a win over the biggest prospect in the UFC at the moment.

Chimaev will also seek to extend his win streak to five with a triumphant outing against a perennial contender like 'Durinho'. UFC president Dana White seemingly confirmed at the UFC 272 post-fight press conference that the clash is a No.1 contender's fight.

It will be interesting to see how training together improves both Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till, as 'Borz' is an exceptional grappler and 'The Gorilla' is very skilled in the craft of striking.

Edited by Aziel Karthak