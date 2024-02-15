Former UFC fighter Darren Till laughed off Ian Garry’s belief that his fast-rising star power could prevent him from headlining a UFC event in Ireland.

Between 2013 and 2020, Conor McGregor put Ireland on the combat sports map in a way nobody could have expected. Now that McGregor prefers to fight in Las Vegas, there is a main event void that needs to be filled before the UFC returns to the country of green, white, and orange.

Garry has been the biggest UFC superstar out of Ireland over the past few years. Now holding a 6-0 promotional record, Garry has pursued a main event fight in his home country. Unfortunately, he believes his star power could lead to him missing out on the lifelong dream.

During the UFC 298 media day, Garry had this to say when asked about potentially being the fighter to be the UFC back to Ireland:

“I god d*mn hope so man. I hope, I’ve been saying it, I’ve been talking about it. I fear that I’m going to get too big, too quick and they’re never going to go back. The truth is, I go out right now and bury Geoff Neal into the ground on Saturday night, is that already past it? Is Ian Garry too much of a star at that point to go back?”

Garry continued:

“I will do everything in my power to make that happen. I’ve told Dana [White], I’ve told Hunter [Campbell], I’ve told everybody I want to be the guy that brings the UFC back to Ireland. I feel like I’ve earned it, I feel like I’ve deserved it. Maybe we will just have to do one or two more.”

Former UFC fighter Till had this to say when Garry’s comments were re-posted on X:

“😂🤦🏻‍♂️”

Ian Garry plans to make Sean Strickland pay for his past comments

Ian Garry has received criticism and backlash from fans and fighters for various reasons. Although he’s brushed off most of the negative comments, Garry has voiced his anger toward former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland, who insulted the welterweight's wife several times.

During the UFC 298 media day, Garry had this to say about Strickland:

"My wife was called a pedophile by Sean Strickland. No woman ever deserves to be called that. That's the truth. My son - the people that follow Sean Strickland commented on a couple of my photos at the very start of all this hate saying, 'is the kid even his?' I should never have to hear that. Now, those two things, they emotionally get me and I'll get mine back. I'll pump the f**king mouth off Sean Strickland one day and there'll be nothing he can do about it."

Before worrying about Strickland or fighting in Ireland,Garry has business to take care of on Saturda y during the UFC 298 pay-per-view main card. ‘The Future’ has been matched against Geoff Neal, who holds a 7-3 promotional record and has proven he’s a tough test for anyone at welterweight.

