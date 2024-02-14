"Don't sleep on this guy" - Despite backlash, Ex-UFC champion warns against counting Ian Garry out against Geoff Neal

UFC 298 pay-per-view event will feature a high-stakes clash of welterweights as Ian Garry is set to take on Geoff Neal on the main card.

In recent months, Garry has received negative publicity over topics like his equation with his wife and her ex-husband, as well as pre-fight antics. The 26-year-old was also criticized for his misinterpretation of Neil Magny’s comments on disciplining the children. According to reports, Garry’s remarks affected Magny’s custody battle.

A combination of such factors has made the Irishman an easy target for online trolling and hate. Heading into the UFC 298 showdown, Garry is a -225 favorite against Neal, who is the +185 underdog. However, a section of the MMA community believes that ‘Handz of Steel’ might be too much for Garry.

However, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping recently warned MMA fans against underestimating Garry’s potential based on the public perception of his personality and life outside the octagon.

While previewing UFC 298 on his YouTube channel, Bisping said:

“Don’t sleep on this guy [Garry]. Don’t let your opinion on the guy based upon all the s*** that happened - this s***storm online about his wife and all the rest of it. Don’t let that blurry on this kid. He’s the real deal.”

‘The Count’ then highlighted the positive aspects of Garry’s fighting style and predicted how the 26-year-old might approach the fight:

“His striking is fantastic but against Geoff Neal, he’s going to stay on the outside. He’s going to use the reach, use the range, use the speed, and avoid that knockout power that Geoff Neal does possess.”

Watch Michael Bisping make the statement below [6:30]:

Dana White advises Ian Garry to ignore the noise and focus on his career

UFC CEO Dana White has experienced both positive and negative aspects of being in the public eye. The 54-year-old has been criticized by the fans and the media several times and has managed to stay the course for over two decades.

While speaking to MMA journalist Kevin Iole in a recent interview, White advised Ian Garry to ignore the criticism and trolling. He urged the rising welterweight to focus on the task at hand, saying:

”Who cares what the internet is saying or what the media is saying, focus on what you need to do and focus on Geoff Neal is what you need to worry about on Saturday night.''

Watch The UFC boss make the statement below (9:58):