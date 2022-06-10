"We are reaching a scary level of stupidity" - Darren Till shares meaningful take on Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo fan rivalry

UFC middleweight Darren Till recently offered his take on one of the most hotly debated rivalries in the world. He reacted to a discussion between the biggest faction of fans in international football, supporting Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Till took to Twitter to review the hot takes discussed in the comments section of a post he saw on social media.

The post glorified the number of goals that Messi has scored throughout his storied career. However, a fan in the post's comments section declared Ronaldo's supremacy, something that did not impress Till. Reacting to the argumentative and unsatisfactory nature of fans, Till said in his post:

"I just seen a comment about messi scoring the most goals ever or something, And I s**t you not the 1st comment underneath it was… "yes but Ronaldo’s better" Point? You’ll never be good enough ever. We are reaching a scary level of stupidity day by day on this earth..."

'The Gorilla' is currently coming off a loss that he sustained at the hands of Derek Brunson at UFC Vegas 36 in September 2021. He was undone by a third-round submission during his headlining appearance against the American southpaw.

Of his last five fights inside the octagon, Till has suffered setbacks in four of them, winning one fight against Kelvin Gastelum back in November 2019. The duo locked horns at UFC 244 and managed to drag the fight out to the judges' scorecards, with Till emerging triumphant by way of split decision.

Darren Till reacts to Belal Muhammad's call for cornering him against Khamzat Chimaev

Following a recent back-and-forth on social media, Belal Muhammad and Khamzat Chimaev seemingly agreed to a potential showdown in Abu Dhabi in October.

Muhammad subsequently kick-started his preparations for the highly-anticipated fight, calling upon Chimaev's good friend and the other half of the 'Smesh Bros', Darren Till, to corner him.

Although Muhammad refused to offer any details about the scrap that Till would corner him in, it is safe to assume that he was referring to his upcoming clash against 'Borz'.

Check out Muhammad and Till's exchange on Twitter below:

"@darrentill2 Bro can u corner me in a fight coming up"

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 @darrentill2 Bro can u corner me in a fight coming up @darrentill2 Bro can u corner me in a fight coming up

Till was quick to hit Muhammad back with a hilarious response. Although he did not directly refuse, fans can rest assured that the 'Smesh Bros' will not be splitting anytime soon.

