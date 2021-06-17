Darren Till wants Brendan Schaub 'out of the MMA world' for celebrating with Logan Paul after Floyd Mayweather fight

UFC welterweight Darren Till was offended by the sight of Brendan Schaub fraternizing with YouTube star-turned-professional boxer Logan Paul.

The former UFC heavyweight posted a video of himself congratulating Paul after his exhibition bout with Floyd Mayweather. "It's a win!" Brendan Schaub told Paul as they high-fived each other.

Till was late to the party, sharing his reaction to the video 10 days after it was initially posted. Nonetheless, the British UFC star believes Schaub needs to be kicked out of the MMA community as punishment.

"Petition to kick Brendan Schaub out of the MMA world," Till wrote on Instagram.

A huge portion of MMA fans are at odds with the Paul brothers, especially the younger sibling Jake. That's because the 26-year-old YouTube celebrity has been trolling the community by bragging about his victory against retired UFC fighter and former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight titleholder Ben Askren.

Apparently Till felt betrayed by his fellow cage fighter, who celebrated with the MMA community's number one enemy.

Darren Till's next UFC fight

Seventh-ranked Darren Till will make his octagon return against Derek Brunson. However, an official announcement regarding when the fight will take place has yet to be made by the UFC.

Till vs. Brunson was originally scheduled as the main event for a Fight Night event reportedly set for August 14 in London, England. According to recent reports, however, the bout might be moved to the UFC 266 pay-per-view event in September.

Till made a successful middleweight debut against perennial contender Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244. But he suffered a setback when he ran into former UFC middleweight champ Robert Whittaker at UFC Fight Island 3.

Looking for a much-needed win, Till was scheduled to fight Marvin Vettori at UFC on ABC 2. Unfortunately, 'The Gorilla' was forced to withdraw from the bout after he broke his collarbone at training camp.

What's Brendan Schaub up to today?

Brendan Schaub decided to call time on his pro-MMA career after back-to-back losses against Andrei Arlovski and Travis Browne. The former NFL prospect made his way to the octagon after competing in the 10th season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Today, Schaub works as a stand-up comedian, following in the footsteps of his close friend Joe Rogan. He also hosts a podcast called The Fighter & The Kid where he talks about the latest happenings in the MMA world every week.

For all the latest news, updates and more from MMA, follow our Facebook page.

Edited by Harvey Leonard