Dating Lana Rhoades, $400M contract with Br*zzers - Insane Charles Oliveira memes kickstart viral trend on MMA internet 

Charles Oliveira is one of those fighters whom even the opponents' camps avoid trash-talking. One of the most likeable personalities in the UFC, Oliveira always seems to be on the good side of fans.

While a recent meme fest on 'Do Bronx' is trending on social media, fans are only hyping up the former UFC champ through these hilarious jokes. Oliveira has also taken it like the sport he is, replying in his ever-jovial manner to some of them.

The trend possibly started with rumors of Oliveira dating Taylor Swift or Ice Spice. It subsequently turned into a viral trend where fans were simply making up fake news about Oliveira as a joke, showing him in a superior light, and citing reputed media outlets as the source.

Recently, Twitter account @hokage_mma suggested that Oliveira is the 'baby daddy' of former adult actress Lana Rhoades and the father of her newborn kid, Milo. A fan wrote:

"There was this guy who she hooked up with at an afterparty in Vegas. (…) She doesn’t know his name but she knows the champion has a name"

The memes kept coming from there on, with hilarious takes of Charles Oliveira bagging a $400 million dollar contract with the pornographic site Brazzers, being nominated for the Nobel prize, etc.

Check out more comments below:

"Oliveira will not extend his UFC Contract when it expires this December. Charles has elected taking his talents to rival MMA promotion: BRAZZERS, signing an enormous contract worth $400 MILLION DOLLARS!?!"

"Oliveira has been named Times Person of the year."

"@CharlesDoBronxs to get the Nobel Peace prize for his charitable work in the favelas of Brazil."

Charles Oliveira had a good-humored response to the dating rumors with Taylor Swift and Ice Spice.

Beneil Dariush allegedly had a bad weight cut ahead of his UFC 289 loss against Charles Oliveira

Despite having lost only once since 2018, Charles Oliveira was a slight underdog going into his clash against Beneil Dariush in the co-main event at UFC 289. However, the former UFC champ yet again proved what he is made of, starching 'Benny' in the very first round to pull off an upset win.

However, Dariush's teammate Marvin Vettori claims a bad weight cut might also have played a part in how the fight played out. Emphasizing Dariush's unwillingness to use it as an excuse, Vettori recently told Shakiel Mahjouri:

“I know he doesn’t even wanna say because of course it was like, doesn’t wanna make excuse. Which he’s not…A little bit of sh*t that went wrong with the weight cut I guess, or something like that. But at the same time, we all have horrible weight cuts and I know that’s not his – he’s not saying it as an excuse, just saying it because it happened.”

Catch Vettori's comments below:

