"Dawg I thought you weren't broke" - Fans react as Conor McGregor promotes new token in a bid to "change the CRYPTO game"

Fans reacted to Conor McGregor announcing his entry into the crypto landscape.

Ad

McGregor's last fight was a first-round TKO loss against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. Since then, the former two-division world champion has prioritized his business ventures, including his part ownership in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

On Saturday, McGregor posted a video on X, revealing the newest addition to his business portfolio, a crypto coin called 'Real Token'. He wrote:

"I changed the FIGHT game. I changed the WHISKEY game. I changed the STOUT game. Now it’s time to change the CRYPTO game. This is just the beginning. This is $REAL @getrealtoken https://getrealtoken.io #GetReal"

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Conor McGregor's token announcement below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans expressed their reactions in the comments section, including the following people saying:

"For the sake of your past career I hope your account got hacked"

"The timing of this launch is extremely poorly decided. “Precision beats power and timing beats speed”. With all the rug pulls lately, with the tariffs, the economy, whoever told Conor to launch this now should be fired. Timing is everything. Wait a few months to see how it shakes out. This is a bust if launched now."

Ad

"dawg i thought you weren't broke"

"Thought this brother was rich"

Check out the collage of fan reactions below:

Fan comments (Image courtesy: @TheNotoriousMMA on X)

Michael Chandler weighs in on whether Conor McGregor would return to UFC

In June 2024, Conor McGregor was scheduled to make his octagon return against Michael Chandler, his opposing coach on 'The Ultimate Fighter.' McGregor ultimately pulled out of the UFC 303 bout due to a broken toe.

Ad

During an interview on MMA Today, Chandler had this to say about his opinion on whether McGregor will fight again:

“You never quite know with a guy like that who loves the media and loves being the center of attention. If you said, you know, right now—hey, put some money on it, I’m not betting that Conor comes back. And I think you can tell by my actions."

Ad

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Conor McGregor repeatedly claimed in the past that he would return to the UFC for another fight. However, 'The Notorious' has changed his dialogue and expressed his interest in attempting to become the President of Ireland.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jake Foley Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.



Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.