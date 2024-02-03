"Dawg you have a wife and kids" - Conor McGregor promoting Bare Knuckle FC ring girls has fans finding it distasteful

Conor McGregor has chosen to promote Bare Knuckle FC by snapping a clip of scantily-clad ring girls, which he shared on his Instagram page. His decision stems from a recent partnership between the bare-knuckle boxing promotion and his Forged Irish Stout brand.

However, the manner of promotion he opted to use only drew tremendous criticism from his fanbase, many of whom flocked to the comment section of his Instagram post to condemn him. Several fans were of the opinion that McGregor sharing clips of ring girls in revealing attire as a married man is inappropriate.

One fan even went as far as calling for Dee Devlin, who is not the Irishman's wife but his fiancée, to divorce him.

"Dee should've divorced you a long time ago"

Another fan reminded McGregor of his family, while again mistakenly referring to Devlin as the Irishman's wife. Unfortunately, it isn't the first time fans have made this appeal to McGregor.

"Dawg you have a wife and kids"

This was echoed by other comments, though one styles itself as less judgmental than the others.

"Connor your married and have kids I ain't shaming your game tho"

Meanwhile, one comment even questioned McGregor's commitment to Christianity, given how the Irishman has grown more vocal about his faith as of late.

"Connor you sure you're Christian?"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Conor McGregor's recent Instagram post

The relationship between McGregor and Devlin has received increased scrutiny over the past year due to how openly the Irishman associates with other women in revealing clothing. Some have even hypothesized that McGregor's relationship with Devlin is an open one, where both are free to engage other people.

However, there is no confirmation on any of these suspicions, and they remain unsubstantiated rumors at best.

Conor McGregor's relationship with Ebanie Bridges

Conor McGregor and professional boxer-turned-OnlyF*ns star Ebanie Bridges are close friends. They have been spotted in public numerous times.

Both are combat sports athletes as well, with McGregor being a mixed martial artist, while Bridges is a former IBF women's bantamweight champion, having recently lost the title to Miyo Yoshida back on Dec. 9, 2023.