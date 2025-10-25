  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "DC always getting bullied," "It’s just a brotherhood thing" - Fans crack up as Khabib Nurmagomedov pushes Daniel Cormier out after Umar’s UFC 321 win

"DC always getting bullied," "It’s just a brotherhood thing" - Fans crack up as Khabib Nurmagomedov pushes Daniel Cormier out after Umar’s UFC 321 win

By Subham
Modified Oct 25, 2025 21:40 GMT
Fans react as Khabib Nurmagomedov (left) pushes Daniel Cormier (right) out after Umar
Fans react as Khabib Nurmagomedov (left) pushes Daniel Cormier (right) out after Umar's UFC 321 win. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

A video from UFC 321, which showed Khabib Nurmagomedov jokingly pushing Daniel Cormier out of the octagon, has sparked various reactions from fans.

Ad

Earlier tonight, Nurmagomedov was present cageside at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi to corner his cousin, Umar Nurmagomedov, who locked horns with Mario Bautista.

After the three-rounder, Umar cruised to a unanimous decision victory and returned to winning ways. After the fight, Cormier, who was in the commentator's booth for the pay-per-view, entered the octagon to interview the fighters. Soon, 'The Eagle' was seen pushing 'DC' out of the octagon.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov pushing Daniel Cormier out after Umar's UFC 321 win below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Fans reacted to the clip, with one of them commenting:

"DC always getting bullied 😂😂"

The Nurmagomedov's and Cormier share a close friendship, have trained together, and never fail to laud each other. A user highlighted the same, commenting:

"It's just a brotherhood thing."

A few other netizens wrote:

"Can't make this up."
"Their friendship is something to behold! 😂👍🏾🌷"
"Now they are almost the same weight. 😂"
Ad

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Umar, who lost earlier this year to champion Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311 and also broke his hand during the bout, now wants a rematch as he is keen on getting his hands on the bantamweight strap.

Ad

Dvalishvili is scheduled to rematch Petr Yan at UFC 323 in December. If 'The Machine' successfully defends his title for the fourth time this year, a rematch with Umar could be his next fight.

Earlier this week, during the UFC 321 presser, UFC CEO Dana White also told Umar to:

"Go out there and put on a show on Saturday that makes people go, 'Damn, one of these guys should be fighting for the title next.' Deal"
About the author
Subham

Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications