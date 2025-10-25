"DC always getting bullied," "It’s just a brotherhood thing" - Fans crack up as Khabib Nurmagomedov pushes Daniel Cormier out after Umar’s UFC 321 win

A video from UFC 321, which showed Khabib Nurmagomedov jokingly pushing Daniel Cormier out of the octagon, has sparked various reactions from fans.Earlier tonight, Nurmagomedov was present cageside at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi to corner his cousin, Umar Nurmagomedov, who locked horns with Mario Bautista.After the three-rounder, Umar cruised to a unanimous decision victory and returned to winning ways. After the fight, Cormier, who was in the commentator's booth for the pay-per-view, entered the octagon to interview the fighters. Soon, 'The Eagle' was seen pushing 'DC' out of the octagon.Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov pushing Daniel Cormier out after Umar's UFC 321 win below:Fans reacted to the clip, with one of them commenting:&quot;DC always getting bullied 😂😂&quot;The Nurmagomedov's and Cormier share a close friendship, have trained together, and never fail to laud each other. A user highlighted the same, commenting:&quot;It's just a brotherhood thing.&quot;A few other netizens wrote:&quot;Can't make this up.&quot;&quot;Their friendship is something to behold! 😂👍🏾🌷&quot;&quot;Now they are almost the same weight. 😂&quot;Check out a few more reactions below:Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]Umar, who lost earlier this year to champion Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311 and also broke his hand during the bout, now wants a rematch as he is keen on getting his hands on the bantamweight strap.Dvalishvili is scheduled to rematch Petr Yan at UFC 323 in December. If 'The Machine' successfully defends his title for the fourth time this year, a rematch with Umar could be his next fight.Earlier this week, during the UFC 321 presser, UFC CEO Dana White also told Umar to:&quot;Go out there and put on a show on Saturday that makes people go, 'Damn, one of these guys should be fighting for the title next.' Deal&quot;