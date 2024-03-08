"DC Keeping his wife happy" - Fans have a laugh as Daniel Cormier tells Laura Sanko she isn't 'attractive'

Daniel Cormier recently made a lighthearted comment to Laura Sanko, suggesting that he doesn't find her physically appealing.

The UFC 299 weigh-in show featured a panelist booth comprising Dan Hellie, Cory Sandhagen, Laura Sanko, and the UFC Hall of Famer, with the usual lively banter between the analysts adding to the dynamic vibe of the event.

During the show, 'DC' floated a discussion about Sanko's appearance, who was wearing striped jeans and a pink top. He stated that the UFC broadcaster doesn't have a visually appealing look:

"Laura is a beautiful woman. Every time we look at her, they think that we are drolling over Laura, but in reality, I don't think Laura is attractive."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Fans responded to Cormier's remarks about Sanko's appearance in a variety of ways.

One fan wrote:

"Laura looked especially smoke-showy during this show."

Another wrote:

"The face he made after lying is wild😂😂"

Check out some more reactions below:

"DC keeping his wife happy."

"This whole situation is an HR nightmare 🤦🏻‍♂️"

"DC just finds Jon Jones’s attractive."

Credits: @Home_of_Fight on X

'DC' and Sanko are known for their frequent playful exchanges, as seen during the broadcast of UFC Vegas 85 last month. In a playful moment, Cormier attempted to throw an underhook on 'Fancy' while they were on air, prompting her to respond with a defensive whizzer kick.

Check out the video below:

Laura Sanko marks International Women's Day by revisiting her MMA journey

Laura Sanko recently looked back on the early stages of her journey in combat sports as part of the celebration of International Women's Day.

'Fancy' recently shared a post on Instagram promoting an online MMA training program. In her post, she reflected on her choice to begin training in MMA as a means to improve her mental health despite facing initial obstacles and societal expectations:

"When I made the decision to start training MMA back in 2006, I had no idea it would change the course of my life forever. At the time, I did it for mental health reasons and because it made me feel more capable."

She added:

"I had no desire to be a fighter back then and waited longer than I should have to explore my curiosity about MMA because it just wasn’t something girls did. Now, I can look back and say it was the biggest inflection point in my life and the reason I have the career, the friendships, and the life I do today."

Check out Laura Sanko's post below: