"DC was there since day 1" - Jon Jones' first MMA fight footage shakes Twitter, fans share epic reactions

Jon Jones is widely considered to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all-time. The heavyweight champion has never been defeated in his career as the only loss on his record was via disqualification in a bout that many, including UFC President Dana White, believed should have been stopped prior.

Footage recently emerged of 'Bones' making his professional debut, all the way back in April 2008 at the age of 20. The long-time UFC light heavyweight champion dominated the bout, needing just 92 seconds to pick up a first-round TKO victory over Brad Bernard.

Check out the footage of Jon Jones' mixed martial arts debut below:

Fans reacted to the footage by pointing out Jones' skills, while also noting that the ring announcer resembled Daniel Cormier, a long-time rival of 'Bones'. @TheArtOfWar6 claimed the former double champ was there from the beginning, stating:

"DC was there since day 1 💯"

@TheMMAlien had a similar reaction:

"Crazy DC was the announcer too"

@bapagrunk speculated on how his opponent must have felt:

"imagine being the chubby dude thinking you're fighting some nobody and then you get suplexed by the greatest of all time"

@DaneCurley pointed out that Jones has always had greatness in him:

"lol, he always had it"

@Sanabul had a simple five-word reaction to the footage:

"Jon Jones is just different."

@JnkDOG_MMA pointed out that Jones joined the UFC just four months later, winning five more bouts before doing so:

"It’s still nuts to think 4 months later he made his UFC debut"

Jon Jones shares why he is uninterested in facing rising heavyweight contenders

Jon Jones has shared that his upcoming UFC 295 heavyweight title defense against Stipe Miocic will likely be the final bout of his legendary mixed martial arts career. While fans had hoped to see 'Bones' face Sergei Pavlovich or Tom Aspinall, he has been clear about his intentions. The two-division champion recently reiterated his comments on the OverDogs Podcast, stating:

"Don’t get me wrong, these guys are amazing. They’re starching people in the first round, but as I get older, I have to look at it as a business and not just speak out of pride, but I have speak as my legacy and as a business."

He continued:

"If the hardcore fans know who these guys are, that’s great, but at the end of the day I have to fight people that the mainstream public is going to be excited about. Because when you’re in my position, there’s always going to be this new challenge that’s younger than you that everyone wants to see you do it one more time."

Check out Jon Jones' comments on facing upcoming heavyweight contenders below (starting at the 21:45 mark):

Although Jones' remarks are not what fans wanted to hear, he has nothing left to prove in the sport. 'Bones' holds several key UFC records and is widely considered to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all time.