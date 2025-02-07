"DDP by childhood trauma" - Fans react to Dana White POV video of Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland's ice-cold face-off before UFC 312

Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland partook in a ceremonial face-off for their long-awaited rematch. The face-off, overseen by UFC CEO Dana White, came across as truly ice-cold. Fans soon chimed in with their reactions.

Their first encounter witnessed du Plessis defeat Strickland via split decision to become the new UFC middleweight champion at UFC 297 in January 2024. Their rematch headlines UFC 312 on Feb. 8, 2025 (Feb. 9, 2025, local time in Australia).

South Africa's du Plessis and America's Strickland traded several barbs at the recent UFC 312 pre-fight press conference. Nevertheless, when face-to-face at close range, the combatants used silence and icy stares against one another rather than continue their war of words.

Watch the face-off, from Dana White's POV, below:

The MMA community seemed split in regard to their support for du Plessis and Strickland. Additionally, various observers alluded that the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev, who's believed to be next in line for a title shot, would dominantly dethrone the du Plessis vs. Strickland fight's winner.

Taking to the comments section of the aforementioned Instagram post shared by White, a fan wrote:

"Don't matter cause khamzat taking that belt"

A few others alluded to Strickland's polarizing presence as a public personality in the MMA realm and beyond. Some of his critics have consistently called upon du Plessis to put an end to his standing as a divisional elite. A fan commented:

"Hope Sean Strickland gets put out cold"

Implying that du Plessis won the psychological battle of the face-off, a fan asserted:

"Ddp won aready"

Alternatively, others praised both fighters. Some netizens backed Strickland, with one fan writing:

"Hope dricus gets put out cold"

One fan referenced the infamous UFC 297 promotional press conference from December 2023, wherein Strickland jibed at du Plessis, and the latter raked up the American's self-admittedly turbulent relationship with his father. Touching upon the same, the fan wrote:

"DDP by childhood trauma"

Dricus du Plessis affirmed professionalism, refused to use Sean Strickland's alleged childhood trauma

At the aforementioned UFC 297 press conference in December 2023, Sean Strickland berated Dricus du Plessis for kissing his coach, which was when du Plessis fired back by highlighting the alleged trauma inflicted on Strickland by the latter's father. Many fans soon underlined that the response visibly made Strickland emotional.

On The Man Dance podcast, which Strickland hosted with Chris Curtis, 'Tarzan' suggested that he'd later threatened to stab du Plessis if he raked up his childhood trauma and other such subjects about his personal life again. Strickland also cried when discussing his childhood on comedian Theo Von's podcast.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, du Plessis set Strickland's stabbing threat and other elements aside and prophesized that he's a thorough professional and is focused and winning UFC gold:

"He cried on the world stage. I'm glad he got it out. I hope it's over now. There's not going to be one-ups... I'm here to be a professional. I'm here to be the next champion of the world ... Right now, for me, this is business."

Watch du Plessis discuss the topic below:

