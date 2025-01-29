5 most controversial UFC moments of Sean Strickland

Over the years, Sean Strickland went from being perceived as merely another talented fighter in the talent-rich UFC roster to one of the most polarizing personalities in the organization and the sport of MMA as a whole. His assertions and actions generate considerable buzz time and again, eliciting sharp criticism from his opposers and unwavering laudation from his supporters.

February 2025 would be an important month for Strickland, as he's set to compete for UFC gold more than a year after losing his title. Dricus du Plessis defeated him via split decision to capture the UFC middleweight title in January 2024. Their rematch, with du Plessis' middleweight belt at stake, goes down at UFC 312 in Sydney, Australia on Feb. 9, 2025 (local time in Australia).

The rematch's build-up has been filled with 'Tarzan's' signature trash talk and polarizing opinions. Before his much-awaited return, let's revisit some of Sean Strickland's most controversial UFC moments.

#5 Sean Strickland threatened to stab Dricus du Plessis

During a UFC 297 promotional press conference in December 2023, then-UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland derided then-middleweight title challenger Dricus du Plessis. 'Tarzan' mocked du Plessis for ki*sing his coach.

The South African hit back by referencing Strickland's self-admittedly abusive childhood and the alleged abuse the American previously claimed to have suffered at the hands of his father.

Many fans opined that Strickland was quite emotional during the press conference thereafter. Later, on comedian Theo Von's podcast, Strickland recalled his turbulent relationship with his father and cried.

Moreover, Strickland and then-training partner Chris Curtis (who Strickland later had a highly publicized fallout with) discussed the topic on their podcast, The Man Dance.

Strickland suggested that he sent a threatening message to du Plessis, warning that he'll stab the South African if he brings up his difficult childhood and personal topics of that ilk again.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, du Plessis indicated that Strickland had indeed threatened to stab him. 'Stillknocks' clarified that he wouldn't rake up that topic again and wasn't interested in partaking in any extralegal confrontations with Strickland, adding that he was focused on being a professional and competing inside the octagon.

Strickland's casual demeanor in regard to the stabbing threat and his history of having made similar insinuations drew him considerable criticism.

Watch Strickland recount the stabbing threat below:

#4 Remarks regarding women, jibes at women's MMA

Back in 2023, Sean Strickland found himself in hot water over comments he made concerning women's suffrage and their inclusion in his nation's workforce.

During the UFC Vegas 76 media day, Strickland indicated that his country, the United States of America, ought to go back to some of its older social constructs, such as women being disallowed from voting and/or working professionally.

Strickland also went on a rant about women's MMA during the UFC 297 media day in January 2024. Likening WMMA to cats fighting and men's MMA to lions fighting, he said:

"Women's MMA? Sure. Have women's MMA. Have it. I don't like to watch it. I don't think most people like to watch it. If the female's MMA were to separate from male MMA, no one's going to watch this sh**. No one wants to watch it ... There is a vast difference between men and women."

Strickland implied that even an average male, including a male reporter in attendance, could "beat up Raquel Pennington."

Well, Pennington, who won the UFC bantamweight title at UFC 297 that month, responded by affirming that women's MMA is here to stay. 'Rocky' further underlined her disapproval of Strickland's constant jabs at female MMA fighters and their participation in the sport.

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below (20:00):

#3 Sean Strickland's eerie response to Uriah Hall's criticism

Back in July 2021, Sean Strickland defeated Uriah Hall via unanimous decision. Prior to their fight, Strickland spoke to TMZ Sports and proceeded to make some rather controversial comments about training, fighting, and his opinion about possibly hurting somebody or worse.

The interviewer indicated that Hall had accused Strickland of bullying and disregarding others' well-being in training. Also discussed during the interview was Hall's rematch against former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman, wherein 'Primetime's' checking of a kick caused Weidman to suffer a horrific leg break.

Strickland responded to Hall's criticism by acknowledging that he was indeed a bully in training but noted that he also trains with the best in the business. He even reaffirmed his oft-stated desire to kill someone, this time stating that he'd like to end someone's life in a professional combat sports competition:

"Yeah. I'm a f**king bully and an a**hole, and I like to hurt people ... Oh, man. If I kill someone in the ring, it'd f**king make me very happy."

A number of fans called Sean Strickland out for his comments, warning that he was setting an undesirable example for MMA aspirants and damaging how the sport is perceived in the broader pop culture realm.

Check out Sean Strickland's assessment below:

#2 Sean Strickland's personal jibes at UFC great and retired MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov

Sean Strickland found himself in another controversy this month (January 2025) with his X post about the religion of Islam. Many alleged that the 33-year-old's statements had discriminatory shades, wherein he was disrespecting Islamic teachings and the Muslim community.

Referencing Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the suspected New Orleans New Year's celebrations attacker, Strickland opined that Islamic values weren't compatible with those of America.

Strickland has time and again faced allegations of making bigoted comments about various communities, including anti-LGBTQ comments, misogynistic assertions, and attacks against Islam.

One of the most infamous instances is his 2022 tweet about the first-ever Muslim UFC champion, former UFC lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov. Strickland directed an NSFW personal jab at the retired MMA great and his wife, tweeting:

"You guys every wonder how khabib has s*x??? F**k guarantee she fakes it... Actually no I bet it's completely silent and when he finishes he just walks away... lmao!!!"

Some fans speculated that Strickland's tweet not only crossed personal boundaries, disrespecting Nurmagomedov and his partner, but was also a veiled jibe at the purportedly austere and religious lifestyle that 'The Eagle' is known to lead.

#1 Brawl with Dricus du Plessis

The UFC 297 promotional press conference in December 2023 had truly far-reaching effects. In addition to precipitating the stabbing threats from Sean Strickland to Dricus du Plessis, it also brought about an infamous brawl that nearly caused some major collateral damage.

Strickland and du Plessis were seated a few rows apart from one another in the area near the octagon at the UFC 296 event later in December. At one point, both fighters were shown on the broadcast, and Strickland seemed to lightheartedly gesture as though he were shooting at 'Stillknocks.'

The rivals exchanged words, and Strickland then requested UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns' family to step out of the way. Burns' wife and son were moving away, and Strickland chose to jump toward du Plessis. The two middleweights traded strikes and grappled for a bit before security personnel and others swiftly separated them and de-escalated the situation.

As reported by MMA Fighting, Gilbert's wife Bruna later suggested that 'Durinho' and ex-UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill played a crucial role in getting her and her son Joshua out of harm's way. Bruna highlighted that Strickland apologized to Gilbert after the brawl and inquired about her and her child's safety.

Strickland faced significant criticism from many fans for his actions, with his detractors particularly emphasizing that the brawl that he initiated could've resulted in the woman, child, and others possibly getting injured or worse.

Watch footage from the brawl below:

