"I have gay fans" - Sean Strickland hits back at news outlet's alleged "cancel" attempt by labeling him a "homophobe"

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has taken aim at a news outlet and suggested that it tried to paint him as a homophobic individual. 'Tarzan' has often indicated that there's a socio-political campaign underway to de-platform/cancel him and others who hold views similar to his.

On that note, taking aim at the aforementioned news outlet, Strickland has reiterated that there's been yet another attempt at deplatforming him. The outlet in question happens to be the US-based USA Today. For his part, Strickland has put forth a tweet comprising a screenshot from a write-up recently published by the outlet.

The article labeled Strickland as a "homophobe," alluding to the various anti-LGBTQ social media posts the UFC star has made in recent years. The author noted that in regard to combating anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, other top-tier sports organizations such as the NFL, NBA, and NHL have adopted better correctionary measures.

Besides, they alluded to the fact that the UFC, too, has previously fought back against anti-LGBTQ actions/comments. For instance, athletes such as Nate Diaz and Charles Radtke are believed to have faced repercussions for their anti-LGBTQ remarks in the UFC.

The write-up further highlighted that Strickland has been an exception and is yet to face any punitive action from the UFC for the myriad of his anti-LGBTQ comments.

Expand Tweet

As noted, Strickland's tweet consisted of a screenshot of the write-up. The tweet also had a written statement from 'Tarzan' in which he lambasted the outlet and its purported leftist political ideology. Moreover, the UFC mainstay implied that he supports the gay community.

Addressing Pride Month, a month-long celebration of the LGBTQ community, its values, causes, and more, the California-born fighter emphasized that America doesn't support the month-long festivities. 'Tarzan' tweeted:

"Oh look another leftist "cancel sean" Americans don't want PRIDE month, they don't want STRAIGHT month. They want you to stay the f**k out of our lives. I have gay fans and i value their support. I support them. Be gay, be straight WE don't care. You are the problem not US"

Expand Tweet

Revisiting Sean Strickland's recent attack on the LGBTQ community

Sean Strickland's views pertaining to the gay and transgender communities, as well as the LGBTQ society as a whole, have drawn him widespread condemnation. Regardless, Strickland, who's lately been lobbying for a rematch against UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis, continues making seemingly contradictory assertions concerning LGBTQ people.

Detractors of the UFC fan-favorite often point out that although Sean Strickland has consistently maintained that he has no issues with anyone irrespective of their se*ual orientation, his controversial social media posts suggest otherwise.

Expand Tweet

On that note, a particular Strickland tweet that elicited severe backlash earlier this month was one in which he likened being gay to the condition of mental ret**dation. Furthermore, he insinuated that there's "something wrong" with humans and other species who are gay. An excerpt from 'Tarzan's comments read as follows:

"I just look at gays like a form of retardation."