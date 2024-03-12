"Don't get banned, bro" - Fans react as Sean Strickland takes another homophobic stance on X 

Sean Strickland recently sounded off on the LGBTQ+ community on social media and took another homophobic stance by reducing homosexuality to a matter of mental illness.

'Tarzan' is among the most popular fighters in the UFC today and is widely known for being outspoken about his political and social beliefs. The former middleweight champion is also notorious for being critical of LGBTQ+ movements and is no stranger to stirring up controversy with his anti-gay rants on social media.

Strickland recently took to X to post his latest diatribe against the gay community. He stated that while he looked at homosexuality as a mental illness, he accepted them. He wrote:

"I just look at gays like a form of r*tardation... But I fully accept them. Could you imagine if we seen any species on this planet wake up one day and all chose to be gay. We would all think "Wow, there is clearly something wrong with that species". Why are humans exempt? Come on."

Fans weren't pleased to see Strickland post another homophobic rant and soon flocked to the tweet's comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan wrote:

"Don't get banned, bro."

Another fan wrote:

"That's why du Plessis knocked you out."

Check out some more reactions below:

Robert Whittaker wants Sean Strickland fight next instead of Khamzat Chimaev

Robert Whittaker recently opened up about his future fight plans and revealed that he's looking to take on Sean Strickland next instead of Khamzat Chimaev.

Whittaker is coming off an impressive unanimous decision victory over Paulo Costa at UFC 298, where 'The Reaper' asserted dominance. In the aftermath, Whittaker hinted at returning on the UFC's rumored Perth card in August. Having beaten most of the 185-pound division's top contenders, it's no surprise that the former champion is looking for matchups that excite him.

While Chimaev is among the most well-known fighters and is undeniably a massive draw for the promotion, Whittaker believes Strickland would be a more strategic opponent for him to call out. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Whittaker said:

"That [Chimaev fight] doesn’t move me. It does in clout, but it doesn’t move me higher up in the rankings... I don’t know. I want to fight guys in the top five. Beating Strickland puts me at [No.] 1 again, and that’s as close as you can get really.”

Check out Rober Whittaker's take in the video below:

