“Dead man” - Shinya Aoki’s deadly submission game has fans cowering in fear

At ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, Japanese MMA legend and former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki will put on the rashguard to lock horns with Mikey Musumeci in an openweight submission grappling match.

Aoki is one of the few Brazilian jiu-jitsu purists to ever hold a world title in MMA and will test his might against the dominant ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion.

Ahead of Shinya Aoki's bout with Musumeci, ONE Championship reminded everyone of the elite grappling skills of the man called 'Tobikan Judan'.

They posted a highlight video on Instagram:

"Shinya Aoki is no stranger to the grappling game 😤 How will the Japanese MMA legend fare against BJJ superstar Mikey Musumeci in their openweight submission grappling showdown this Friday at ONE Fight Night 15 on @primevideo? 🤔 @shinya050983"

Fans are raving about the highlight video in the comments section:

@tobidanzikivejiujitsu had the perfect pop culture reference to one of the submissions:

"That eyes remind me "sadako" scene"

@chunchunmanru1 had the perfect observation on one of the moments in the video:

"Looool the Donnie had to tell the ref ‘look at his face’ in the last clip 🙌 epic"

@trevthorogood is just excited for the war that's about to happen at ONE Fight Night 15:

"What a mouthwatering prospect, I can’t wait ! Mikey is going to be another level I think"

Catch Shinya Aoki lock horns with Mikey Musumeci the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on October 6. Being a natural 170-pound fighter, the Japanese warrior will outweigh the American by at least 30 pounds come fight night.

Despite Musumeci being such a dominant world champion in the promotion, grappling with such a huge size and weight disadvantage will surely pose a lot of questions for him.

ONE Fight Night 15 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live in US primetime free of charge for Prime Video members in North America.

