"Deepfake or real?" - Viral NSFW Andrew Tate Grindr leak stirs up debate on authenticity

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has sparked outrage with his unabashed stances on gender norms and the LGBTQ community, making his seemingly homophobic views very public.

His statements have drawn sharp criticism, while he continues to preach his ideologies under house arrest in Romania.

THIS is how they manipulate people in order to shut down perfectly legitimate criticism and suppress the views of the silent majority! Andrew Tate DESTROYS the LGBT agenda in under 30 seconds.

Amidst a heavily-covered human trafficking case, Romanian courts decided to extend the house arrest of the controversial influencer and his brother Tristan Tate yet again on July 17, 2023.

The charges, encompassing rape and involvement in a criminal group for the sexual exploitation of women, have triggered a grave legal battle, sparking widespread concern and serious implications.

Amid the high-profile case, a viral X-rated NSFW (Not Safe For Work) Grindr leak has sparked a heated debate about Andrew Tate on social media. A couple of nude images of Tate, seemingly a part of a leaked Grindr DM, started making rounds on Twitter on Sunday. The explicit pictures were quickly taken down from the platform.

Numerous fans are now questioning the authenticity of the images allegedly depicting Tate in a revealing manner on Grindr, a social networking and online dating application aimed at gay, bisexual, and transgender users.

A Reddit thread that posted the images sparked arguments between fans on whether the images were real or doctored.

While the authenticity of the leaks cannot be corroborated, several Reddit users hopped onto the thread, questioning the credibility of Tate's presence on Grindr. One fan questioned:

"Deepfake or real?"

Another fan wrote:

"It would be funny as f**k and not one bit surprising. LMAO. But, he wouldn't be this dumb actually."

Check out some of the reactions below:

Andrew Tate endorses Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter rebranding plan

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have publicly supported Elon Musk in his decision to rebrand Twitter.

Despite being banned from most social media platforms, the Tate brothers have expressed admiration for the Tesla founder since he acquired Twitter. Musk took over the microblogging platform for a staggering $44 billion last year, aiming to promote free expression on the platform.

Musk's recent announcement about rebranding Twitter as 'X' and changing the logo garnered enthusiastic acclaim from the Tate brothers. According to Tristan Tate, he is confident that 'X' will emerge as a formidable rival to Mark Zuckerberg's Instagram.

Reacting to the potential rebranding, the younger Tate sibling wrote:

"X will be an Instagram killer. Bookmark this."

In a swift reply to Musk's tweet seeking logo suggestions, Andrew Tate creatively chose an image from the iconic science fiction movie 'The Matrix,' accentuating it with an X sign. This symbolic gesture could be seen as a nod to his purported battles against those in positions of authority.